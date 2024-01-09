JACK RYAN Debuts Its New Flagship Headquarters in Glasgow’s Renowned Golden Z

JACK RYAN, a front-runner in the UK advertising sector, is delighted to announce the launch of its new main office in the Golden Z area of Glasgow, located within the innovative Glasgow Avenues project. The historic and exquisitely refurbished McClellan Galleries, a city landmark, now houses JACK RYAN’s cutting-edge offices on the first floor.

This pivotal relocation signifies a fresh era for JACK RYAN, underlining its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and community involvement. The headquarters, nestled in the Golden Z, melds creativity with historical charm, joining prestigious neighbours like Experian, CALA Homes, and the Glasgow School of Art in the newly rejuvenated building, originating from 1855.

The office, a brainchild of renowned architect firm Stallan-Brand and developed by Bywater, reflects JACK RYAN’s commitment to an inspiring and environmentally responsible workspace. It boasts a variety of contemporary workspaces, including collaborative zones, meeting pods, casual seating arrangements, and town hall presentation facilities, all designed to cultivate creativity and teamwork.

Aligned with Glasgow’s transformative Avenues Project on Sauchiehall Street, the headquarters is a leader in promoting sustainable city living. It features extensive cycle routes, exclusive bike storage, lockers, and shower facilities, encouraging eco-friendly commuting.

JACK RYAN’s investment in Glasgow extends beyond its physical presence. The agency actively contributes to the city’s economic and societal progress, especially through job creation and skill development initiatives, collaborating closely with leading universities. A key initiative is the PathwaysXYZ Programme, aimed at fostering the next wave of advertising and technology talent, with a focus on diversity and social mobility within the industry.

Ryan Dunlop, Strategy Partner at JACK RYAN, commented, “We are thrilled to open our new headquarters in the heart of Glasgow’s Golden Z. This move is not just about a new office space; it’s about embracing the city’s rich history and its dynamic future. Our new home is a symbol of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the community. We are excited to contribute to the vibrant tapestry of Glasgow and to continue driving creativity and excellence in the advertising industry.”

JACK RYAN‘s latest Glasgow HQ stands as a testament to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, poised to make significant contributions to Glasgow’s cultural and economic landscape and lead pioneering initiatives in the advertising sector both in the UK and internationally.