N26 Online Bank Appoints Claudio Bedino as General Manager for Italy and Southeast Europe

Digital banking giant, N26, has named Claudio Bedino as its new General Manager overseeing operations in Italy and Southeast Europe, a move that underscores the region’s significance for the bank. Effective immediately, Bedino takes the reins from Andrea Isola, who recently transitioned to become the VP of European Markets and Business Operations at N26.

Claudio Bedino is no stranger to the fintech universe. He boasts a rich history of leading innovative financial ventures, demonstrating his ability to merge product solutions and marketing strategies with an eye on growth and innovation. Among his notable accomplishments is the founding of Starteed, a trailblazing crowdfunding startup in Italy. Subsequently, he co-initiated Oval Money, an app tailored to boost the financial literacy of millennials, promoting informed saving and investment choices.

On joining N26, Bedino expressed his enthusiasm, “It’s an honor to be a part of N26, a firm I’ve deeply respected for reshaping digital banking. I’m met with a team of fervent experts deeply attuned to the local market nuances and customer requirements. Our combined efforts will undoubtedly propel N26’s growth, introducing more user-centric solutions that simplify people’s financial interactions, anchored in inclusivity, simplicity, and security.”

Maximilian Tayenthal, the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of N26, echoed the sentiment. “We’re thrilled to onboard Claudio, a seasoned stalwart in both local and European financial sectors. His leadership promises to amplify N26’s foothold in Italy and Southeast Europe, steering our vision for sustainable growth in these pivotal markets.”

It’s worth noting that N26 ventured into Italy with its digital-first banking model in 2017. Currently, it boasts a dedicated team of approximately 70 professionals, operating out of Italy and the bank’s primary base in Germany, all committed to expanding its market presence.