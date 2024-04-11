National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Certifies The DiverseCity AppⓇ as a Minority Business Enterprise

The DiverseCity AppⓇ, a leader in mobile application software that specialises in cutting-edge solutions for enhancing workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), proudly announces its certification as a Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

This MBE certification is a pivotal achievement, facilitating new opportunities with both governmental bodies and large corporate entities. Occasionally, this certification may confer competitive benefits for bids on government and corporate contracts or for participation in initiatives aimed at fostering diversity and inclusion. It also assists businesses in complying with diversity goals or supplier diversity programmes set by regulatory bodies.

For organisations striving to amplify their DEI endeavours, The DiverseCity App offers these principal features and advantages:

Unceasing, Continuous Learning: Through the app, a continuous learning pathway is ensured, allowing employees uninterrupted access to vital DEI content at any location. This characteristic is essential for organisations dedicated to instilling a culture of inclusivity via regular education.

Analytics for Detailed Insights: Company administrators can harness the power of comprehensive analytics to acquire essential insights into employee participation, advancements, and areas needing more attention. The DiverseCity App enables organisations to assess the success of their DEI policies effectively.

Enhanced Psychological Ease: Diverging from traditional training approaches, The DiverseCity App emphasises the psychological comfort of its users. The platform adopts engaging and interactive methods to promote a supportive and inclusive learning atmosphere, delicately handling sensitive topics with empathy and respect.

“We are honored to receive the Minority Business Enterprise Certification, which underscores our commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace,” said CEO & Founder Jahmad Canley, of The DiverseCity App. “Our platform goes beyond conventional training methods, providing a holistic solution that not only educates but also nurtures a workplace culture that celebrates differences.”

The DiverseCity App’s innovative stance on DEI training has been lauded for its profound influence on company culture, employee morale, and overall business achievements. The addition of the MBE certification further bolsters its standing, creating pathways for collaboration with organisations equally committed to advancing diversity and inclusion.