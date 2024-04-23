Tosyalı Triumphs with “Rhine Water Pipeline (RWTL)” Tender in Germany

Tosçelik Spiral Boru, a premier division of Tosyalı, Türkiye’s dominant steel producer and Europe’s largest pipe manufacturer, has secured the “Rhine Water Pipeline” (RWTL) tender.
This crucial environmental initiative in Germany aims to transport water from the Rhine River to rejuvenate depleted open-cast mines. RWE, a leading German energy company, oversees the project, which includes Tosçelik Spiral Boru supplying 130,000 tonnes and 105,600 metres of 2235 mm diameter pipes. The formal contract signing took place at RWE’s convention centre, Paffendorf Castle, near Cologne.
Fuat Tosyalı, Chairman of Tosyalı, remarked, “As Europe’s biggest green steel pipe producer, this project has a special meaning for us since the idea is unique. As Tosyalı, we prioritise sustainability investments in every touch point of our production and deliberately invest in green transformation technologies. So when a project with the highest environmental sensitivity is announced, like Rhine Water Pipeline, we are even more motivated to participate with our low carbon footprint steel pipes.”
Dr Lars Kulik, RWE Power’s CTO, said, “For our project, we need large, high-quality pipes that will carry water from the River Rhine to the mine lakes for decades. Another focus of our tender was the manufacturer’s attitude towards the environment. We are delighted to have Tosyalı with their vertically integrated production from raw material to end products, ensuring sustainability and the highest technology used in production at our side. With their support, we will sustainably transform the opencast mines into attractive lakes – for the benefit of generations to come.”
Green Transformation Bridge from Türkiye to Germany