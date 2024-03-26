The 2024 Awards for Business Consultancy: A Celebration of Superiority and Novelty

Business Awards UK is delighted to unveil the esteemed laureates and nominees of the 2024 Awards for Business Consultancy, paying homage to exceptional achievements and innovative contributions within the realm of business consultancy. This annum’s gala honours the extraordinary commitment, strategic acumen, and inventive approaches of organisations and individuals who have markedly advanced the commercial sector throughout the UK. The accolades highlight the critical function of the consultancy domain in steering through the contemporary market’s fluid challenges, thereby enhancing corporate growth and robustness.

Winners of the 2024 Business Consultancy Awards

Changeology Group – Outstanding Client Satisfaction

Kene Partners – Premier Financial Business Consultancy

Durhamlane – Supreme Commercial Influence

Mark Sweeny, de Novo Solutions – Vanguard of UK Business Consultancy

McCosh Communications – Singular Business Consultancy

Octavis – Foremost Newcomer in Business Consultancy

JGP Consultancy Services Limited – Leading Family Business

Navigate The Noise – Vanguard of International Business Consultancy

Chrysalis Partners – Most Rapidly Expanding Team

Meta Smart Systems Ltd – Supreme Application of Technology

Lead Careers – Most Original Business Solutions

Tratech Consulting – Unrivalled Customer Orientation

Presman & Colard International Advisory – Emerging Talent Award

EvokeU – Premier Business Consultancy in Marketing

Finalists of the 2024 Business Consultancy Awards

Dorset Growth Hub – Premier Financial Business Consultancy, Runner-Up

McCosh Communications – Outstanding Client Satisfaction, Runner-Up

Octavis – Supreme Application of Technology, Runner-Up

James Akin-Smith: The CEO Coach – Supreme Commercial Influence, Runner-Up

JGP Consultancy Services Limited – Unrivalled Customer Orientation, Runner-Up

Branded by Aquila (Jade Brar-Haase) – Emerging Talent Award, Runner-Up

Navigate The Noise – Vanguard of UK Business Consultancy, Runner-Up

WeConnect Energy – Most Original Business Solutions, Runner-Up

Saturate Marketing – Premier Business Consultancy in Marketing, Runner-Up

Fast Track Consultancy – Vanguard of International Business Consultancy, Runner-Up

GAIN LINE – Most Original Business Solutions, Runner-Up

Chrysalis Partners – Vanguard of International Business Consultancy, Runner-Up

Correct Careers Coaching – Singular Business Consultancy, Runner-Up

HJH Commercial Consultants Ltd – Most Rapidly Expanding Team, Runner-Up

Lead Careers – Vanguard of UK Business Consultancy, Runner-Up

Dimensions Consulting Ltd. – Supreme Commercial Influence, Runner-Up

Emrys Consulting – Most Rapidly Expanding Team, Runner-Up

Tratech Consulting – Singular Business Consultancy, Runner-Up

Aquaintz Consulting (Grace Mosuro) – Emerging Talent Award, Runner-Up

Ex Military Mentor – Unrivalled Customer Orientation, Runner-Up

Aquaintz Consulting – Foremost Newcomer in Business Consultancy, Runner-Up

Branded by Aquila – Premier Business Consultancy in Marketing, Runner-Up

Highlighting Excellence

This year’s accolades have been a testament to the dynamic and pioneering spirit of the UK’s business consultancy arena. Notably, Mark Sweeny and de Novo Solutions have been acclaimed for their progressive stance on digital transformation, aiding enterprises in deciphering the intricacies of the digital era with bespoke Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow solutions.

Our Vanguard in International Business Consultancy, Navigate the Noise, has distinguished itself by championing female entrepreneurs, underscoring the burgeoning focus on diversity and inclusivity within the consultancy field.

Octavis, celebrated as the Foremost Newcomer in Business Consultancy, epitomises the consultancy sector’s promising future, with their excellence in web design, management, and security services establishing a standard for innovation and client care.

The 2024 Business Consultancy Awards not only commend these leading entities but also cast a spotlight on the consultancy industry’s collective stride in aiding businesses through transformative growth and novelty. As we peer into the future, the awards foresee unwavering excellence and pioneering endeavours from the consultancy realm, propelling the UK’s commercial landscape forward.

For additional details regarding the 2024 Business Consultancy Awards, kindly reach out to Business Awards UK.