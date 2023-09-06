TILT Engineering Design, a South Coast Firm, Earns Finalist Spot in National Maritime Awards’ Best New Business Category

TILT Engineering Design, an innovative engineering consultancy specialising in maritime infrastructure projects, has been announced as a finalist for the prestigious Best New Business Award at the British Maritime Awards. This esteemed recognition applauds emerging companies that are making substantial strides within their industry.

Established in 2022, TILT Engineering Design embarked on a mission to redefine the norms of traditional multinational consultancies. Their focus is on delivering authentic innovation, dynamic client-centric solutions, and cultivating an invigorating and fast-paced work environment. The company is currently engaged in several groundbreaking infrastructure initiatives, including:

Pioneering a conceptual tidal range scheme to provide renewable energy to 800,000 households. Developing electric vessel charging stations along the River Thames. Innovating a self-generating hydrogen CTV berth concept. Crafting a deep-water research facility within a submerged quarry. Devising a cutting-edge berthing solution for Peel Ports’ RORO vessels.

TILT Engineering Design’s success is underscored by their distinctive approach to project delivery and their commitment to empowering their team. Headquartered on the South Coast, the company exudes a fervor for all things maritime, infusing their projects with an element of enjoyment and excitement for their clients. Moreover, TILT prioritises the well-being and future prospects of its staff by providing industry-leading benefits, support, and training. As an example, despite being a startup, TILT has invested in a YuLife well-being platform that incentivises staff to engage in exercise and well-being activities.

“We are deeply honored to be selected as a finalist for the Best New Business Award,” remarked Ian Dobson, Managing Director of TILT Engineering Design. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team. We are fervently committed to making a significant impact in the maritime industry, and we eagerly look forward to further growth and innovation.”

The winner of the Best New Business Award will be unveiled at the National Maritime annual awards ceremony scheduled for September 13th in London.