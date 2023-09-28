Winners and Finalists of the 2023 Business Training & Education Awards Revealed

Business Awards UK is thrilled to announce the outstanding companies and individuals recognised in the 2023 Business Training & Education Awards. These awards acknowledge and celebrate exceptional contributions to training, development, and education across various industries, setting new standards of excellence, innovation, and commitment in the corporate training landscape.

2023 Business Training & Education Awards Winners

Amicus Recruitment: Best Technical Training Program, Best New Employee Onboarding

Anna Daphna Coaching Ltd: Best Diversity and Inclusion Training, Best Leadership Development

Eden Smith: Best Upskilling Provider

Hot Source Creative: Best Learning and Development Strategy

Mindcanyon: Best Online Training Service Provider, Training Program of the Year

Reeves Training Solutions Ltd: Business Training Manager of the Year, Best Internal Training Management System, Best Employee Development Program

Sarahartistry: Best Leadership Development Program, Best Technical Training

Social Care TV: Best Customised Training, Best Learning Management System

The Academe: Best Employee Development Provider, Business Training Provider of the Year

UK.Dental: Best Diversity and Inclusion Training Program, Best Professional Development Training

2023 Business Training & Education Awards Finalists

Amicus Recruitment: Training Program of the Year, Best Leadership Development Program

Anna Daphna Coaching Ltd: Best Diversity and Inclusion Training Program, Best Upskilling Provider, Best Learning Management System, Best Professional Development Training

Career Smart Ltd: Best Customised Training, Best Online Training Service Provider

Hot Source Creative: Business Training Provider of the Year, Best Diversity and Inclusion Training Program, Best Employee Development Provider

Mindcanyon: Business Training Provider of the Year

Reeves Training Solutions Ltd: Best Leadership Development, Business Training Team of the Year, Training Manager of the Year, Best Customized Training

Best Leadership Development, Business Training Team of the Year, Training Manager of the Year, Best Customized Training Sarahartistry: Best Employee Development Provider, Best Professional Development Training, Business Training Manager of the Year, Best Learning and Development Strategy, Best Upskilling Provider, Business Training Team of the Year, Best Learning Management System

2023 Business Training & Education Awards Individual Award Winners & Finalists

Winner: Mike Reeves, Reeves Training Solutions Ltd: Business Training Manager of the Year

Winner: Sarah Kaisar, Sarahartistry: Training Manager of the Year

Finalist: Mike Reeves, Reeves Training Solutions Ltd: Training Manager of the Year

Finalist: Sarah Kaisar, Sarahartistry: Business Training Manager of the Year

Finalist: Steve Carr, Mindcanyon: Training Manager of the Year

This year’s winners and finalists showcase the UK’s training and education sector’s strength and diversity. Companies like Amicus Recruitment and Mindcanyon are at the forefront of technical training and online service provision, setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation. Anna Daphna Coaching Ltd and UK.Dental are making substantial contributions to diversity and inclusion, demonstrating their impact in the workplace.

Across sectors, from healthcare to technology and professional services, these companies exemplify excellence in business training and education. Their achievements not only highlight their individual expertise but also serve as a guiding light for the entire industry. The diverse range of award categories underscores the multifaceted nature of corporate training, from leadership development to upskilling, all contributing to the creation of more resilient and adaptable businesses for the future.

Business Awards UK extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists. Your remarkable contributions to business training and education inspire us all. We eagerly anticipate your continued success in the years ahead.

For more information about the 2023 Business Training & Education Awards or participation in next year’s event, please contact Business Awards UK.