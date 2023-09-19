Amy Winehouse Tour Dress Auctioned on Her 40th Birthday

As music legend Amy Winehouse would have celebrated her 40th birthday on September 14th, her iconic ‘bamboo stripey’ dress from her 2011 European Tour is being put up for sale.

This custom-made, figure-hugging halter mini dress was created for Winehouse’s European Tour in 2011 and was personally worn by her during fittings. It’s now available for purchase for £15,000 and is described as a “must-have for any collector.”

The dress features a tight fit with a black and white bamboo pattern throughout. It is a silk wiggle dress, lined with a spandex body slip, and boasts a grey, black, steel blue, and cream bamboo print. It also includes two halter ties and a fold-over sweetheart neckline with a concealed zip up the back.

Amy Winehouse herself came up with the playful name for this dress. As it was custom-made by Naomi Parry, a design consultant and creative director, there is no size or label present.

Fans of the late artist have taken to social media to commemorate what would have been her 40th birthday, expressing their fondness and appreciation for her enduring legacy. Amy Winehouse, known for her unique blend of musical genres, including soul, rhythm and blues, and jazz, is remembered as a beloved and iconic figure in the world of music.