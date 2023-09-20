Health Influencer Adriana Thyssen Passes Away at 49, Cause of Death Shrouded in Mystery

The health and wellness community is in mourning following the untimely demise of Adriana Thyssen, a prominent health influencer who succumbed to a baffling illness at the age of 49.

With a substantial Instagram following of over 613,000 dedicated followers on her page ‘Blog da Drika,’ Thyssen’s sudden passing on Sunday, September 17th, has left her admirers in shock and sorrow.

Thyssen’s journey towards a healthier lifestyle began when she was 39 years old, carrying a weight of 107kg (equivalent to 16.8 stone). She openly acknowledged grappling with weight-related challenges since her adolescence. Her transparency extended to discussing her struggles with depression, alcoholism, and substance abuse, all of which she candidly shared on social media and through numerous television appearances.

In an interview, Thyssen divulged, “I created a cycle of dependency that encompassed drugs, depression, and alcoholism. After 15 years of battling these demons, my weight had exceeded 100 kg, and the prospect of shedding those pounds seemed increasingly elusive. I was spiraling deeper into a pit of despair.”

Her transformation garnered a substantial online following as she embarked on a health regimen encompassing regular exercise and a balanced diet. Remarkably, within the first eight months, Thyssen shed 35 kg (approximately 5.5 stone) before continuing her journey by losing an additional 10 kg (equivalent to 1.6 stone) in the subsequent seven months. She motivated her followers to embark on their own weight loss journeys through exercise and healthy dietary choices.

Tragically, Adriana Thyssen breathed her last at her residence in Uberlândia, situated south of Brasília, Brazil, at the age of 49.

Prior to her passing, Thyssen, who also boasted a Facebook following exceeding 500,000, retained her signature sense of humor. She often lightheartedly reflected on the most challenging moments in her life, sharing them openly with her audience. She emphasized, “My authenticity, coupled with my life’s ups and downs, drew people in as if my social media presence was a reality show.”

In addition to her online platforms, Thyssen operated the fitness fashion boutique ‘Drika Store’ on Instagram.

Her cousin announced the heartbreaking news of her passing on the ‘Drika Store’ page on Monday, September 18th, conveying, “She was resilient for an extensive duration, perpetually seeking love but often receiving mere morsels in return. At this juncture, I implore everyone for compassion, understanding, and empathy. Please keep her in your thoughts, enabling her to find peace. Above all, let us treat one another with respect. Thank you.”

The family of Adriana Thyssen has chosen not to disclose the precise cause of her sudden and unexpected passing.

Her final post on the ‘Drika Store’ page, shared on August 11th, remains a poignant reminder of her enduring spirit and dedication.

Adriana Thyssen was laid to rest in Araguari, Brazil, the day following her departure from this world, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and resilience within the health and wellness community.