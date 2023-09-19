Model Earning £80,000 Monthly Embraces Her Striking Resemblance to Gal Gadot

Giovanna Lautier has chosen to step away from her modeling career in favor of an online venture that now brings in £80,000 a month, partially attributed to her uncanny resemblance to Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

Giovanna, a 21-year-old influencer, has gained recognition on social media due to her striking resemblance to the renowned star. Gal Gadot, celebrated for her portrayal of Wonder Woman, is an Israeli actress and model.

Happily embracing the comparisons to Gal Gadot, Giovanna has shared that the similarity is particularly evident when she’s without makeup. She takes pride in the fact that her features bear a resemblance to someone as vibrant as the actress.

Giovanna, who hails from São Paulo, Brazil, has even experienced instances where people have stopped her on the street to comment on her likeness to Gal Gadot. Some fans have even requested her to create Wonder Woman-themed content.

“I feel this similarity even more when I’m without makeup. I love knowing that my features resemble someone so exuberant,” Giovanna expressed during an interview with http://NeedToKnow.co.uk.

The decision to shift her career trajectory came after her modeling job, which paid £2,000 a month, didn’t fully align with her aspirations. Giovanna found her calling in sharing sultry photos and content online, a path she believes allows her to be herself and explore her sensuality authentically.

She disclosed, “I wanted to do something that would allow me to be myself and explore my sensuality in an authentic way. The site [OnlyFans] gave me that opportunity.”

Since launching her online account, Giovanna’s followers have not only noticed her striking resemblance to Gal Gadot but also regularly provide positive comments about her eyebrows, eyes, and smile.

Giovanna enthusiastically shared, “I think it’s great; I’m always very happy. I’ve been following Gal’s work for a long time; I think she’s amazing, so these approaches always make me very fulfilled.”