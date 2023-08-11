Kourtney Kardashian Faces Backlash for Insensitive Instagram Remark Amid Hawaii Wildfires

Kourtney Kardashian has faced significant backlash and has been criticized for making an insensitive Instagram remark in the midst of the Hawaii wildfires.

The reality TV star shared a series of photos from her recent vacation with her husband, Travis Barker, where she proudly showcased her baby bump.

Accompanying the images was the caption: “The ocean calms the fire in me.”

However, fans were quick to express their displeasure, especially considering that the post coincided with the outbreak of wildfires in Hawaii. These wildfires have tragically resulted in a death toll of 53 people, with around 1,000 individuals still missing. The local population has been evacuating due to the devastating fires.

President Joe Biden has even declared a “major disaster declaration” in response to the crisis.

Critics of Kardashian’s post highlighted the unfortunate timing and perceived insensitivity of her caption, which seemed to downplay the severity of the wildfires.

One fan pointed out, “Maybe not the best time to say ‘the ocean calms the fire,’ when people in Hawaii were forced into the ocean because of a fire.”

Natasa Hall criticized the caption, while another Instagram follower called it “terrible timing for a terrible caption.”

Another individual named Tiana Olson shared a personal experience, stating, “Except when you’re forced to jump into the ocean because you and your car have been engulfed in flames as you try to escape the fire that’s burning down your home.”

The sentiment expressed by many was that the caption demonstrated insensitivity towards the people of Maui who were suffering due to the wildfires.

Amidst the criticisms, some fans questioned the appropriateness of Kardashian’s focus on her personal matters when people were enduring such hardships. The prevailing sentiment was that the caption and timing were deeply inappropriate.

The backlash serves as a reminder of the importance of considering the current events and emotions of the wider world when sharing content on social media platforms.