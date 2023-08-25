Viking Museum Waxwork Resembles TV Star Kim Woodburn

A waxwork displayed at a Viking Museum has garnered attention for its resemblance to television personality Kim Woodburn.

The wax figure boasts Kim Woodburn’s trademark slicked-back blonde hair and holds a bull horn while adorned in a blue gown and multiple necklaces.

Visitors to the National Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen have commented on the striking likeness between the figure and the 81-year-old TV star, known for her appearances on “Kim and Aggie: How Clean Is Your House?”

Anthony Melia, who visited the museum, humorously remarked, “The way this reconstructed Viking lady is serving Kim Woodburn. Cup of mead, Kim? How are ya, Kim?”

Others on social media joined in the jest, with fan Daniel adding, “I can hear screaming ‘Adulterer’ in ancient Nordic.”

One user quipped, “Can Saint Woodburn and the pluralist archbishop Colleen end their medieval feud?”

Amid the playful banter, the waxwork’s uncanny resemblance to Kim Woodburn has sparked amusement and commentary across social media platforms.