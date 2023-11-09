Wheeler Dealers Star Mike Brewer Auctions Classic Chevrolet for £60,000 Amidst Recent Car Theft

Mike Brewer, renowned star of Wheeler Dealers, has decided to part ways with one of his cherished classic cars while still grappling with the recent theft of another vintage vehicle from his collection. The highly sought-after 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is anticipated to command a price of £60,000.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the TV host invested a significant amount of time and effort, totalling 1,500 hours, in painstakingly restoring this vintage gem. His financial commitment to the restoration project is estimated at around £40,000. Remarkably, the Camaro boasts a distinguished history, with only one previous owner in the United States before coming into Brewer’s possession.

The Camaro’s engine has undergone an extensive overhaul, boosting its power output from 375 to 410 brake horsepower. The four-speed manual gearbox has been meticulously rebuilt, and the braking system has been upgraded to ensure peak performance. Furthermore, significant enhancements have been made to the suspension, springs, anti-roll bars, and anti-tramp bars.

This striking blue classic car is scheduled to go under the hammer this Saturday, the 11th of November, at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

This auction follows closely on Brewer’s offer of a £5,000 reward for the safe return of his stolen Ford Fiesta Mk1. The theft occurred in June while Brewer and his co-star, Marc Priestley, stayed at a Premier Inn preparing for a filming project. The missing classic car, a 1979 Fiesta, held a special place in the crew’s hearts as it was custom-built to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their show and coincided with the discontinuation of the Ford Fiesta model next year.

Wheeler Dealers, the hit television program hosted by Brewer, revolves around the restoration and subsequent sale of classic cars to generate profits.

