Survey of 1,274 UK Charities Highlights Funding Gaps and Volunteer Pressures as Key Challenges in 2026

LEICESTER, UK, June 3, 2026 – A new nationwide study suggests that while charities across the UK remain committed to expanding their impact, many are struggling to do so because of financial uncertainty, workforce shortages and limited access to practical resources. Research conducted by Gambit Insurance Solutions indicates that these ongoing pressures are affecting organisations of all sizes as they work to meet growing community needs.

The 2026 Charity Sector Support Index gathered feedback from 1,274 charities, voluntary organisations and community groups to identify the areas where additional support could help them increase their reach and strengthen service delivery.

According to the findings, securing funding and generating income remains the most significant challenge facing the sector, with 28.6% of respondents identifying it as a priority area for support. Volunteer recruitment and overall people capacity ranked second at 20%, while 17.7% said they require assistance to maintain, develop or expand frontline services.

The results highlight the ongoing strain facing many charities. Rising operating expenses, increasing demand for support and limited internal resources are creating significant pressures, even as organisations continue delivering vital services to their communities.

The report also revealed that 10% of respondents require support with digital infrastructure, IT systems and data management, including access to laptops, software platforms and CRM solutions. Support relating to premises, facilities and estates was cited by 8.6% of charities, while 8% identified equipment and essential resources as an important need.

Gambit Insurance Solutions believes the findings demonstrate that charities need more than guidance alone. Practical assistance, dependable partnerships and sustained backing from businesses, funders and sector organisations will be essential to strengthening the sector’s long-term resilience.

Ajay Mistry, Founder of Gambit Insurance Solutions, said: “Charities are not lacking ideas, ambition or commitment. What comes through clearly in this research is that many are being held back by a lack of time, headroom and practical support.

“Funding is still the biggest issue, but the findings also show how closely that links to volunteer capacity, service delivery, digital tools, premises and governance. When a charity does not have enough people, outdated systems, rising costs or insecure funding, it affects every part of its work.

“We created the Charity Sector Support Index to better understand what charities are asking for in 2026, but also to encourage more organisations and businesses to think seriously about how they can help. The sector needs partners who are willing to offer practical support, open doors and contribute to long-term resilience.”

Key findings from the Charity Sector Support Index include:

28.6% of charities surveyed said they need support with funding and income generation

20% identified volunteer recruitment and people capacity as a current challenge

17.7% highlighted the need to maintain, operate or expand services

One in ten charities require assistance with digital, IT and data capabilities

8.6% need support relating to premises, facilities and estates

8% cited equipment and essential resources as a major requirement

Additional themes emerging from the research included marketing and communications, governance and compliance, safeguarding, risk management, insurance understanding, partnership development and introductions to corporate supporters.

The study found that many organisations are actively seeking unrestricted funding, assistance with grant applications, support to attract and retain volunteers, improved technology systems, safer and more effective facilities, and greater visibility among donors, beneficiaries and prospective partners.

Gambit Insurance Solutions says the findings point to three consistent priorities across the sector: achieving more stable income streams, increasing organisational capacity and building long-term resilience.

The Charity Sector Support Index forms part of Gambit Insurance Solutions’ broader commitment to supporting charities beyond the provision of insurance services.

Ajay Mistry added: “This is not just a report about challenges. It is also a call to action. If businesses want to support the charity sector in a meaningful way, this research gives them a clear starting point.

“Charities are asking for help with the things that keep services running: funding, volunteers, equipment, premises, digital tools, governance and visibility. Those might not always be the most glamorous needs, but they are often the things that make the biggest difference day to day.”

The full 2026 Charity Sector Support Index is available on the Gambit Insurance Solutions website.