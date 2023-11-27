2024 David Clark Prize: Honouring Outstanding STEM Educators in the UK

The ERA Foundation has announced the opening of nominations for the 2024 David Clark Prize, dedicated to recognising extraordinary STEM educators in the UK. The prize is awarded to educators who have significantly contributed to inspiring students towards engineering careers. This year, there will be two awards: one for a primary school teacher and another for a secondary school, college, or UTC teacher.

Each winner will be granted a £3,000 personal award and an additional £12,000 for their respective school. This funding is aimed at promoting engineering for the next three years, with the winning educators having a say in how these funds are used within their schools.

Criteria for the prize include the educator’s vision for their students, innovative ways of engaging students, and their success in igniting a passion for engineering. The judging panel will consider the nominee’s work over the past five years, although those who have made a long-term impact are also eligible.

Nominations should comprise a 600-word description and a 1-minute video that highlights the nominee’s accomplishments. Nomination forms are available at www.erafoundation.org/clark-prize and should be submitted to andrew.everett@erafoundation.org by March 1st, 2024.

The winners will be celebrated at the ERA Foundation’s Annual Dinner in May 2024.

The David Clark Prize is an opportunity to celebrate the educators who are shaping the future of the UK’s engineering talent. Teachers who have made exceptional contributions, or those who know of such educators, are encouraged to participate in the nominations.