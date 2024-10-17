Star Charge Unveils vLight: Transforming Solar Energy Storage for Homeowners

Star Charge is pleased to introduce vLight, an advanced energy storage solution designed to provide homeowners with a more efficient and cost-effective way to enhance their solar power systems. vLight offers increased energy independence while reducing costs and integrates seamlessly with existing setups, avoiding the need for a complete system overhaul.

A key feature of vLight is its ease of retrofit. The system works efficiently with most solar panels and inverters, allowing homeowners to boost their energy storage capacity without the need for replacing components or making major modifications. This minimises disruption and ensures compatibility with existing solar configurations.

The modular design of vLight simplifies installation further. Each module weighs less than 30kg, making it easy for a single installer to handle, thus lowering labour costs and ensuring a quick and straightforward upgrade process.

With storage capacities ranging from 6.9 kWh to 20.7 kWh, and continuous power output options from 2.7 kW to 8.1 kW, vLight is designed to meet a wide range of energy requirements. Its ability to operate in temperatures from -20°C to +55°C ensures reliable performance, regardless of environmental conditions.

vLight is also highly cost-efficient. By eliminating the need for costly Power Conversion Systems (PCS), it offers homeowners substantial savings while delivering robust energy storage. Homeowners can store surplus solar energy and use it during peak demand times or when sunlight is scarce, optimising their investment in solar power.

Designed with convenience in mind, vLight reduces both installation and operational costs by incorporating fewer components. Homeowners can enjoy improved system reliability, minimal maintenance, and a more efficient, hassle-free energy solution.

For further details about vLight or to book a product demonstration, visit www.starcharge.com or contact [email protected].