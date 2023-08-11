Gals Aloud: Unleashing Glamour and Nostalgia on the West End Stage!

The sensational girl band that defined an era, GIRLS ALOUD, is back with an electrifying DRAG extravaganza that promises to redefine entertainment. Prepare for a night of unparalleled fierceness, laughter, and fabulousness as they make a triumphant return to the West End stage at the illustrious Lyric Theatre.

Immerse yourself in a spectacle that marries camp and comedy, navigating the fine line between homage and playful parody with the unique flair that only drag can deliver, as acclaimed by VICE.

Dive into an unforgettable evening that exudes pure enjoyment, hailed by British Theatre as “a hell of a lot of fun.”

This tribute show is your passport to reliving the highs and lows of the sensational fab five: Nadine, Cheryl, Sarah, Nicola, and Kimberley. Notably, it marks the return of the irreplaceable Javine!

Taking the stage are the luminaries from RuPaul’s Drag Race, the iconic CHERYL HOLE and the dazzling KITTY SCOTT-CLAUS. Joining them are drag luminaries HERR, OPHELIA LOVE, KYRAN THRAXX, and YSHEE BLACK. This gathering of stars crafts an exclusive homage to the reality TV supergroup that stands as the ultimate testament to their legacy.

Kitty Scott-Claus, a finalist on Drag Race and known for her prowess in Masterchef and Queen of the Night, beams with enthusiasm: “The return of Gals Aloud to the West End fills me with exhilaration! We revel in every moment of this show, and our audiences, undoubtedly the finest in the West End, make it an unforgettable experience.”

Christopher Clegg, visionary founder of TuckShop and director of Gals Aloud, shares his excitement: “We’ve eagerly awaited this moment to present the sensational GALS ALOUD on the West End stage. Following sold-out shows across the nation and a resounding triumph at the Garrick Theatre in 2021, anticipate an uproarious night brimming with nostalgia and hits from one of the most iconic girl bands in history.”

Bask in the sonic tapestry of Girls Aloud’s iconic hits and timeless solo tracks. Relive unforgettable TV appearances, humorous anecdotes like missing passports and cloakroom attendant altercations, and much more. This captivating show promises an unforgettable night of glamour, nostalgia, and pure entertainment.

Event Details:

GALS ALOUD

Date: Saturday, 16th September

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Lyric Theatre

Address: 29 Shaftesbury Ave, London W1D 7ES

Ticket options: £20, £30, £40, £60 (Premium with Meet and Greet, and signed poster)

For ticket bookings and more information, visit:

http://www.GalsAloud.com

http://www.NimaxTheatres.com