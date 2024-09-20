Manchester’s BWS Collaborates with Musician Debuchelon for Powerful Music Video

Manchester-based studio BWS has teamed up with musical artist Debuchelon to produce an impactful music video for his latest track, Animal Anthem.

The Animal Anthem music video highlights the urgent issue of climate change, illustrating the struggles faced by various animal species. Since its release, the video has received a phenomenal response from audiences.

Featuring intricate animation and compelling storytelling, the video stands as a testament to the creative talents and dedication of the entire production team. Thematically, the video aligns with Debuchelon’s ongoing campaign to raise awareness about climate change and other critical environmental issues.

Ben Wild, founder of BWS, remarked: “This latest piece of work marks one of the most ambitious and visually captivating projects for the studio since our launch in 2021, as we successfully delivered the complex final piece in just 31 days.

“From the moment we began working together with Debuchelon, it was clear that the vision we were creating together would be something special. We’re thrilled with how it turned out and the positive reaction from audiences has been beyond what we could have hoped for.”

The collaboration began after Debuchelon discovered BWS’s work on other high-profile music videos, including projects for legendary artists such as Diana Ross, as well as rising star Limbo Days and his song Love’s Out The Door.

Impressed by the studio’s creative approach, Debuchelon approached BWS to bring his powerful message about climate change to life in a visually striking way.

Debuchelon added: “Working with the team at BWS has been an absolute dream. Their talent and dedication to the project brought my vision to life in ways I couldn’t have imagined.”

For more examples of BWS’s work, including further projects with Debuchelon, visit www.youtube.com/@benwildstudios.