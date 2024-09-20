NOM!NAL London Debuts SS25 Collection at London Fashion Week with ‘School of Defiance’ Theme

NOM!NAL London made its on-schedule debut at London Fashion Week on Sunday, 15th September, unveiling a full expression of the NOM!NAL aesthetic. Expanding on the ‘School of Defiance’ theme first seen at February’s London Fashion Week, the brand presented a British school-inspired collection at The Dilly Hotel.

‘The School of Defiance’ concept is an integral part of the evolving NOM!NAL London narrative, where the city of London becomes the school, fashion the curriculum, and the various subcultures of London’s past form the modules.

The full collection embraced the school theme, showcasing prom-like evening attire, everyday uniform-inspired pieces, after-school outfits, and loungewear, all drawing inspiration from the diverse facets of British public school life.

The materials included wool blazers with high collars, shorts, black and white loungewear, tartan trousers teamed with razor-sharp collar shirts, and black linen summer sets featuring NOM!NAL’s iconic red stitching – invoking a sense of an elegant London summer.

Signature pieces, such as studded leather sets referencing London’s famed punk scene, were complemented by white 3D latex garments offering a novel take on the brand’s signature sexy silhouettes. The show culminated with a striking red prom dress, complete with safety pins, embodying NOM!NAL’s connection to London’s creative and DIY subcultures.

Looking ahead, NOM!NAL London intends to further explore tailoring, folding, and draping techniques as the brand continues to grow. Founders Sean Solomon and Krisztina Kalman believe that inspiration drawn from London Fashion Week should be available to everyone, not only those lucky enough to receive an invitation.

Sean Solomon, Co-Founder and Creative Director, remarked: “As co-founders and creative directors, Krisztina and I, see ‘The NOM!NAL School of Defiance’ as a pivotal moment in our journey as designers and brand owners. This collection has been crucial in shaping the Nominal aesthetic, pushing us to explore alternative forms and silhouettes. Despite not having formal fashion school training, learning on the job has given us a steep, yet incredibly rewarding learning curve—one we wouldn’t trade for anything.”

Krisztina Kalman, Co-Founder and CEO, added: “At the heart of our brand lies a passion for crafting statement pieces that we longed to wear but couldn’t find in the existing market. Our unique vision has struck a chord, garnering an overwhelmingly positive response from fashion enthusiasts who recognise and appreciate our distinctive style. Our British Iconoclast aesthetic, characterised by its bold fusion of traditional elements with avant-garde design, has become our signature. It’s a reflection of London’s vibrant, eclectic spirit – a perfect blend of heritage and innovation.”

Following the runway show, NOM!NAL London brought fashion to the streets, giving those who missed the main event a chance to witness the collection.

At approximately 8pm, NOM!NAL London models strutted through Mayfair and Piccadilly to the beat of music, attracting attention and setting off red smoke grenades to create a dramatic finale to the street fashion display.

In all, this fresh concept and innovative collection firmly establish NOM!NAL London as an exciting new brand to watch.