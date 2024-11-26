Bingo Paradise Reports Record Growth in Q3 2024

Bingo Paradise, a prominent affiliate portal in the UK iGaming sector, has celebrated its best-ever quarterly performance in Q3 2024, driven by a surge in first-time depositors (FTDs). This achievement reflects the affiliate’s dedication to delivering exceptional results in a highly competitive market.

“Q3 2024 has been a standout quarter for Bingo Paradise,” said Tom Waite, Manager of Bingo Paradise. “Our success is thanks to the hard work of our small team of talented writers and the oversight of our dedicated compliance manager. Together, they ensure that we provide honest, transparent reviews and operate within the highest industry standards. This, combined with our marketing efforts, including SEO and negotiating exciting player offers with operators, has been key to sending substantially more FTD’s to the operators.”

The platform’s Q3 performance saw a remarkable 65.24% year-on-year increase in first-time depositors compared to the same period in 2023. This record-breaking growth is attributed to Bingo Paradise’s player-centric approach and strategic marketing initiatives.

Bingo Paradise stands out with its detailed, transparent reviews that help players make well-informed decisions, while a dedicated compliance manager ensures adherence to strict regulations, including the CAP Code set by the Advertising Standards Authority. Additionally, the portal negotiates exclusive offers with operators that resonate strongly with players, further boosting its appeal.

By partnering exclusively with UKGC-licensed operators, Bingo Paradise maintains a commitment to marketing only the most secure and player-focused brands. This emphasis on fairness and compliance has cemented its reputation as a trusted resource for players and a reliable affiliate for operators.

The outstanding year-on-year growth in Q3 2024 demonstrates Bingo Paradise’s ability to innovate and thrive in the dynamic iGaming industry.