Altum HR earns place on shortlist for prestigious CIPD People Management Awards

Greater Manchester HR consultancy recognised in Best CSR/ESG initiative category, with Team Member Christopher Brennan also shortlisted for the CIPD Outstanding Student Award

MANCHESTER, UK, June 11, 2026 – Altum HR has been named as a finalist in the Best CSR/ESG Initiative category at the CIPD People Management Awards 2026. The recognition highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and its focus on creating positive outcomes for employees, clients and the wider community. The awards are among the most respected in the UK people profession, recognising excellence in HR, learning and development, organisational development and people management.

The nomination reflects Altum HR’s dedication to embedding social responsibility, ethical decision-making and community engagement throughout its business operations.

The CIPD People Management Awards recognise organisations and professionals who are driving positive change within the people profession. Altum HR joins a competitive group of shortlisted organisations from across the UK, underlining the increasing importance of ESG principles, social value and responsible people practices within modern business.

Josie Broadstock, Founder of Altum HR, said: “Being shortlisted for the Best CSR/ESG Initiative award is a fantastic achievement for everyone at Altum HR. Since launching the business, our ambition has always been to deliver more than HR and employment law support. We wanted to create an organisation with a clear purpose and a positive impact.

“Our commitment to CSR and ESG is woven into everything we do. It influences how we support our clients, invest in our team and contribute to the communities where we work.

“Receiving recognition from the CIPD People Management Awards is particularly meaningful because it comes from within a profession we are passionate about. It reflects the dedication of our team and demonstrates that commercial growth and social responsibility can successfully go hand in hand.”

The recognition comes during a period of continued expansion for Altum HR. The company recently strengthened its presence across Greater Manchester by opening a second office on King Street in Manchester, alongside its headquarters at Hamilton House in Altrincham.

Alongside the company’s shortlist success, Altum HR team member Christopher Brennan has also been shortlisted for the Michael Kelly Outstanding Student Award, recognising his commitment to professional development and his application of CIPD learning in the workplace.

Christopher Brennan said: “I am delighted to have been shortlisted by the CIPD People Management Awards. My role at Altum HR has allowed me to put my studies into practice within a business environment where people, integrity and meaningful outcomes are valued every day.

“What makes this recognition even more rewarding is that it comes at the same time as Altum HR’s shortlist placement for Best CSR/ESG Initiative. It speaks volumes about the culture within the business. We are encouraged to continue developing, challenge ourselves and consider the broader impact of the advice and support we provide.

“HR plays a vital role in creating stronger workplaces, and I am proud to be part of a team that takes that responsibility seriously.”

Winners of the CIPD People Management Awards 2026 will be revealed during the awards ceremony on Thursday 24 September 2026 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.