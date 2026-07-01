Warwickshire Lavender Farm passes £25,000 for two charities close to home as it reopens for Summer 2026

BUBBENHALL, WARWICKSHIRE. July 1st, 2026 – A Warwickshire lavender farm has raised over £25,000 for two charities close to its owners’ hearts — and opened for the summer season on 19 June.

The family-run Warwickshire Lavender , near Coventry, is owned by Ian and Pippa Jamie. Visitors can expect a new young vineyard as well as Saturday evening openings throughout July.

Attendees can also enjoy visiting the on-site café. Every penny of café profit goes to Huntington’s and Parkinson’s causes, both of which have touched the owners’ own families. So far, they have managed to raise over £25,000 in total.

Both Huntington’s and Parkinson’s have affected members of Ian and Pippa’s immediate families, and so every penny of profit from the farm’s café goes to charities tackling the two conditions. This year’s season runs from Friday 19 June to Sunday 9 August.

Set on eight acres just outside Coventry and a short drive from Leamington Spa, the farm spends a few short weeks each summer turned entirely deep purple.

Visitors wander the rows, watch the bees at work, take their photographs and take home lavender that is grown and distilled on site. Many also stop at the café — the engine behind all that fundraising.

There is more to see this year. A vineyard, planted last summer, is now establishing itself among the lavender, and for the first time the farm is staying open into the evenings: every Saturday in July, the fields can be seen in the gentler light of the day’s end.

“Both Huntington’s and Parkinson’s have affected people we love, so this was never really a business decision,” said Ian Jamie, co-owner of Warwickshire Lavender . “People came for the cake and a cup of tea at the café, kept coming back, and somehow we’ve now passed £25,000. That still amazes us.”

Because the bloom doesn’t last, the Jamies encourage visitors to come at some point across the season rather than waiting for the final week — and the July evening openings, they add, are a lovely time to do it.