Q Reflects on 25 Years of Enterprise Software Innovation

SWINDON, UK, June 30, 2026. Q:chi is celebrating 25 years of delivering enterprise software that helps organisations automate marketing operations and manage channel partner incentive programmes more effectively. The company reaches the milestone after serving global enterprise customers since 2001.

Founded by Greg Evans in 2001, Q:chi has developed into a trusted software provider for leading enterprise organisations worldwide. Throughout its history, the business has focused on building lasting customer relationships, developing specialist expertise and connecting marketing, finance and procurement through a unified platform.

The company launched during the dot-com boom after Greg Evans identified an opportunity to improve the management of channel partner marketing expenditure. Years before cloud computing became standard terminology, Q:chi introduced a cloud-based solution designed to simplify financial management while delivering stronger governance through approval workflows.

Experience gained across a broad range of industries highlighted recurring operational issues within enterprise marketing teams. Organisations frequently struggled with disconnected financial information, complicated approval processes, fragmented budget management and limited collaboration across departments. In response, Q:chi developed its own software platform during the early 2010s.

Today, the company’s portfolio includes two core products. Harmoni delivers marketing operations automation with real-time oversight of campaign planning, budgets, expenditure and reporting. Affiniti manages channel partner incentive programmes including MDF, co-op funds, rebates, deal registration and claims processing, enhanced by partner self-service, workflow automation and AI-powered fraud detection.

Q:chi has worked with organisations across technology, financial services, payments, automotive, hospitality, FMCG and food and beverage sectors, with many customers remaining with the business for well over a decade.

Greg Evans, CEO and Founder of Q:chi, said: “When I started Q:chi, I wanted to build a company that would last. Having witnessed the mayhem of the dot-com boom and bust, I wanted Q:chi to be the opposite. Twenty-five years on, I am proud that we have stayed true to that. We have navigated the financial crisis, the explosion of cloud computing and now we are embracing the AI era. Through all of it, we have kept investing in our platform, our people and the relationships that matter. The fact that so many of our clients have stayed with us for years is the thing I am most proud of.”

Looking forward,Q:chi plans to continue expanding AI-powered capabilities within both Harmoni and Affiniti, drawing on 25 years of experience in marketing operations and channel programme management.

Q:chi is headquartered in England, United Kingdom, serving enterprise organisations across international markets.

ENDS