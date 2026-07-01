Kaleem Hussain Awarded the Honorary Diploma “Sign of Peace” by the Chair of Peace–Assisi, Italy

ROME, ITALY. June 26th, 2026 – Kaleem Hussain , a UK-based peace ambassador, author, multi-disciplinary change, governance leader, and international advocate for multi-faith dialogue, diplomacy, peace and reconciliation has been awarded the prestigious Honorary Diploma “Sign of Peace” by the Chair of Peace–Assisi, presented in Rome in recognition of the high human, civic, and cultural values embodied throughout his public service and global engagement.

The Honorary Diploma “Sign of Peace” is conferred upon individuals whose work demonstrates exceptional commitment to peacebuilding, intercultural understanding, and the protection of human dignity. The 2026 award acknowledges Hussain’s longstanding contributions to community cohesion, faith diplomacy, conflict transformation, and civic leadership across the United Kingdom and internationally.

In receiving the distinction, Hussain was commended for his “enduring testimony to the values of peace, solidarity, and shared humanity,” and for his efforts to bridge divides between communities, institutions, and cultures during a period marked by global uncertainty and fragmentation.

Speaking on the recognition, Hussain expressed deep gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing sustainable peace: “This honour is a profound reminder of the responsibility we all share to uphold the values of justice, compassion, and human dignity. Peace is not an abstract aspiration — it is a lived practice that requires courage, humility, and collective resolve.”



The Chair of Peace–Assisi, rooted in the historic legacy of Assisi’s peace tradition, continues to champion global initiatives that promote dialogue, reconciliation, and the cultivation of peaceful societies. Hussain’s recognition places him among a distinguished group of international figures who have contributed meaningfully to the advancement of peace and intercultural understanding.

For global peace organisations, policymakers, and civil society partners, this award underscores the growing importance of multi-faith engagement, ethical leadership, diplomacy and inclusive governance in shaping a more stable and humane world.