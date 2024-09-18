Sprung Gym Flooring Welcomes Glasgow as 2026 Commonwealth Games Host City

Richard McKay, Managing Director of Sprung Gym Flooring, has expressed his enthusiasm for the Scottish Government’s endorsement of Glasgow as the host city for the Commonwealth Games 2026. This significant achievement highlights Glasgow’s ongoing commitment to hosting prestigious international sporting events, solidifying its status as a leading sports destination.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Richard stated: “Glasgow’s potential appointment as the host city for the Commonwealth Games 2026 is a monumental achievement for the city, and it’s an honour to be a part of Glasgow’s journey towards this prestigious event. As a company rooted in high-quality sports infrastructure, Sprung Gym Flooring is thrilled at the prospect of supporting the development of facilities that will cater to some of the best athletes in the world.”

Reflecting on Glasgow’s rich history in hosting international events, McKay recalled the successful 2014 Commonwealth Games, where Sprung Gym Flooring provided flooring for the Chris Hoy/Emirates Velodrome and the Glasgow Aquatics Centre. He credited the hard work of local organisers and government officials in securing the Games once again. “The legacy left by the 2014 Games was transformative for Glasgow’s sports landscape, and I have no doubt that 2026 will be even more remarkable,” he said.

Sprung Gym Flooring is a leader in delivering premium sports flooring solutions to gyms, arenas, and training facilities across the UK and internationally. The company’s innovative, durable products are designed to improve athletic performance, positioning them as key contributors to Glasgow’s 2026 Games preparations.

McKay also noted the positive impact the Commonwealth Games will have on the wider community and economy. “This event will bring enormous benefits not only to athletes and the sports sector but to the wider community through job creation, tourism, and lasting infrastructure. Sprung Gym Flooring is eager to play its part in supporting Glasgow’s preparations and ensuring that the athletes and spectators experience the very best.”

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will attract thousands of athletes from over 70 nations, competing in a wide range of events. As preparations progress, local businesses like Sprung Gym Flooring will be vital in delivering the infrastructure required to support the Games and its lasting legacy.