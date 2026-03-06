Symondsbury Kitchen Reopens After Interior Refurbishment

Symondsbury Kitchen has welcomed visitors once again after completing refurbishment work designed to refresh the popular café.

Following a short period of closure, the café reopened in late January after renovations were carried out to update and modernise its interior.

“The aim has always been to create somewhere people feel comfortable spending time. Whether that’s stopping for coffee, sharing a meal with friends or simply taking a pause during the day. The refresh allows the space to evolve while keeping the warmth and character people know,” said a spokesperson for the café.

The refurbishment introduced a palette of nature-inspired tones reflecting the Estate’s Fern Green identity, along with updated furnishings and enhanced seating arrangements.

A newly installed breakfast bar now offers a flexible area suitable for casual dining, coffee stops and remote working.

The redesign was intended to strengthen the café’s connection to the surrounding countryside while encouraging visitors to linger and enjoy the space.

Symondsbury Kitchen first opened in 2013 following extensive restoration work carried out by Julia and Philip Colfox. The café is housed within a building situated on the historic Symondsbury country estate.

The Colfox family carefully restored the structure after it had fallen into disuse when farming operations ended, transforming it into a welcoming café space.

Over the years, Symondsbury Kitchen has become a well-loved meeting point for walkers, families and residents in the area. More than a decade later, it continues to attract visitors from across West Dorset.

Families remain an important focus for the café, with books, board games and drawing materials available for children to help create a relaxed and inclusive environment for guests of all ages.

The menu continues to follow a seasonal farm-to-fork philosophy, highlighting locally sourced ingredients while maintaining an emphasis on accessible pricing.

Guests can enjoy a range of options including breakfasts, toasties, daily specials, salads, fish pie, homemade cakes, speciality coffee and a dedicated menu for children.

Symondsbury Kitchen is now fully open and continues its original aim of combining heritage, seasonal cooking and a welcoming atmosphere within its historic rural setting.