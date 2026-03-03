Symondsbury Kitchen reopens with refreshed interior and enhanced dining spaces

Symondsbury Kitchen has resumed welcoming guests after a refurbishment designed to update the much-loved café.

Following a short closure, the venue reopened in late January with a modernised interior and improved layout for visitors.

“The aim has always been to create somewhere people feel comfortable spending time. Whether that’s stopping for coffee, sharing a meal with friends or simply taking a pause during the day. The refresh allows the space to evolve while keeping the warmth and character people know,” said a spokesperson for the café.

The update introduced a palette inspired by nature, reflecting the Estate’s Fern Green identity, alongside new furnishings and more comfortable seating.

A purpose-built breakfast bar has been installed, offering a flexible setting for casual meals, coffee stops and remote working.

The new design strengthens the link between the café and its surrounding countryside while encouraging guests to linger longer.

Symondsbury Kitchen first opened in 2013 after Julia and Philip Colfox completed a major restoration of the historic building on the Symondsbury estate.

The structure had previously fallen into disuse when farming activity ceased, before being carefully repurposed as a café by the Colfox family.

Since opening, it has become a regular stop for walkers, families and residents, and continues to attract visitors from across West Dorset.

Family-friendly features remain central, with books, games and drawing materials available for younger guests to support a relaxed atmosphere.

The kitchen maintains its seasonal, farm-to-fork philosophy, focusing on locally sourced produce and good value.

Guests can choose from breakfasts, toasties, daily specials, salads, fish pie, homemade cakes, speciality coffee and a children’s menu.

The café is now fully operational again, continuing to blend heritage surroundings with seasonal food and a welcoming rural setting.