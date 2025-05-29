Parliament Hill and Each Person Launch Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Workplace Benefits

Each Person and Parliament Hill have entered a strategic collaboration to improve employee financial health by expanding the availability of workplace savings and discounts.

The joint effort aims to enhance employer offerings by giving teams access to greater financial tools—ultimately boosting morale, loyalty, and staff wellbeing.

Building a Stronger Employee Value Proposition

Parliament Hill, a trusted name in member benefits since 2004, is known for its commitment to loyalty programmes that support both employee satisfaction and recruitment efforts. With a deep understanding of value-driven incentives, they curate benefits that have long-term impact.

Commenting on the new alliance, Joel Tobias, CEO of Parliament Hill, said: “The Each Person platform is highly functional; the team is dedicated and fully aligned with our thinking and approaches. Our ambition is to deliver a highly valued perks offering that will bring enhanced value to Each Person customers and a new and incremental audience to Parliament Hill and its partner network.”

He added: “We are passionate about delivering benefits, perks and discounts that end-users will value and that enhance a membership proposition. This collaboration allows Parliament Hill to turn its head to employee benefits and engagement for the first time in its 20-year history.”

Accessible Discounts to Support Everyday Spending

will provide Each Person users with exclusive access to a Parliament Hillwill provide Each Person users with exclusive access to a portal with a wide range of deals and discounts . Their range is designed to meet the individual wants and needs of every employee, including savings on shopping, health and wellbeing, travel, activities, and more, increasing accessibility to those of varying demographics and interests.

This expansion of the Each Person platform builds on their existing range of cashback offerings, salary schemes and other financially focused benefits. The platform is designed to boost workplace perks and provide employees with benefits targeting areas of everyday life, allowing them to spend and save more.

When it comes to overall wellbeing, financial health plays a vital role. Especially in today’s economic climate, offering practical ways to help your team reduce the cost of both everyday essentials and luxuries is a valuable way to support hardworking individuals.