Study reveals only 64% of staff feel able to manage their workload comfortably

New research into employee experience has found that workload remains a significant challenge for workers, with just 64% saying they can comfortably cope with what is expected of them.

The findings highlight growing tensions between workload, work-life balance and wellbeing, and the knock-on effect this has on engagement, performance and staff retention. This comes despite the rapid adoption of AI tools across workplaces, raising concerns over whether technology is genuinely easing pressure or simply enabling more tasks to be completed.

The insight comes from People Insight’s newly published Employee Experience Trends 2026 report, a highly anticipated annual study examining the current state of employee experience and the trends most likely to shape the year ahead.

The report is based on People Insight’s global benchmark data, drawn from millions of employee survey responses, alongside wider workplace research and analysis from its consultancy team. Together, this offers a detailed and practical snapshot of how employees experience work today and what organisations need to focus on next.

The 2026 report identifies four major trends expected to define employee experience in the coming year:

Trust, transparency and fair decision-making

Workplace connection and the impact of loneliness on performance

Workload, role design and the ongoing skills shift

The growing influence of AI on capacity and day-to-day work experience

Alongside workload concerns, the research uncovers a number of related warning signs.

Key findings include:

Only 64% of employees say they can comfortably cope with their workload

Engagement stands at 79%, largely unchanged year on year, masking rising pressure beneath the surface

Open workplace communication has dropped from 60% to 53% in the past year

Just 63% say senior leaders provide a clear overall direction

Only 61% feel senior leaders genuinely listen

63% believe they have suitable opportunities to learn and develop

Commenting on the findings, Tom Debenham, Founder of People Insight, said: “When people consistently feel overloaded, it affects everything, from wellbeing and engagement through to trust in leadership and long-term commitment. What this data shows is that organisations cannot afford to treat workload as a side issue. It sits right at the heart of the employee experience.”

The Employee Experience Trends 2026 report offers practical advice to help organisations respond to these challenges, enabling leaders to turn insight into meaningful action.

The report is essential reading for HR professionals, senior leaders and anyone responsible for employee engagement or organisational culture.

Download a copy at peopleinsight.co.uk/trends-report-2026.