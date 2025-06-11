Study Highlights Disparities in Recognition and Growth for Older Staff

A new report by People Insight, Ageism at Work: Are Older Employees Being Left Behind?, uncovers concerning trends around workplace support for older employees—particularly older men. While popular opinion tends to focus on the struggles of younger generations at work, this research points to a growing imbalance where younger staff are more frequently rewarded, supported, and developed than their older peers.

The analysis, which draws from over 547,000 data points across a wide variety of sectors, provides an in-depth view into generational differences in engagement, support, and recognition. Although many companies claim to offer equal support across age groups, the reality appears more complex, with older employees falling behind.

The findings show a stark contrast in how training, praise, and growth opportunities are distributed. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of those aged 18 to 29 report having strong development prospects, whereas this drops to 59% for employees aged 50 to 59. Praise follows suit, with only 55% of workers over 60 feeling appreciated, in comparison to 70% of the youngest cohort.

Wellbeing is another area of concern. While many organisations invest in mental health support and hybrid work models, the needs of older workers—such as physical wellbeing and financial planning—are frequently sidelined. This leaves many feeling detached from their organisation’s purpose and under-supported.

Despite this, older employees often demonstrate higher levels of loyalty. According to the report, 77% of staff aged 50 to 59 plan to remain with their employer over the next two years, versus only 57% of those aged 18 to 29. However, this loyalty does not always align with increased enthusiasm or emotional investment in their roles.

Tom Debenham, Managing Director of People Insight, said:

“Every employee deserves an experience that motivates and inspires them. We hope this data prompts employers to reflect, listen and act, making their workplaces genuinely inclusive for all generations.”

Download your copy of the report here: