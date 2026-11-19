Manchester HR outsourcing, employment law, and health & safety specialist marks milestone 15th anniversary with top Trustpilot ratings, British HR Awards finalist spots, and nationwide expansion.



Avensure, an established provider of HR outsourcing, employment law, and health & safety services for UK SMEs, is celebrating its 15th anniversary . The company marks this milestone by highlighting sustained client and staff satisfaction, holding a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot across 1,989 verified reviews, with 90% awarding the maximum five stars.



Track Record in Numbers

Trustpilot: 4.8 out of 5 (“Excellent”) from 1,989 reviews, including 430 received in the past 12 months.

Feefo: 4.6 out of 5 for customer service across 620 verified client reviews.

Glassdoor: 4.8 out of 5 from 155 employee reviews, with 99% confirming they would recommend Avensure to a colleague or friend.

Consistent Support for UK Employers

Recent client feedback across public reviews highlights three consistent strengths: rapid response times, practical guidance, and advisors who build deep familiarity with each client’s workplace.

Long-standing clients emphasise long-term service consistency. “Three years on and my original review still stands,” wrote one client. “Whenever we call Avensure for advice or assistance, we always receive very prompt service and good advice.” Another client of six years added that they “always find their guidance and HR advice very helpful.”

Newer clients point to guidance through shifting legislation. A childcare provider noted they were “very pleased with the support we have received in navigating the changes in employment law.” Other business owners described the team as “a true extension of our team,” noting that “the value of the service becomes clear the moment a challenging situation arises.”

The “Your Team” Advisory Model



Avensure was founded in Manchester in 2011 by Chris Garner to solve a persistent challenge for business owners: managing employment contracts, disciplinary issues, and health and safety requirements without the cost of an internal HR department or the impersonality of generic consultancies.

Central to Avensure’s approach is its “Your Team” structure. Every client is assigned a dedicated HR, legal, and documentation advisor who understands their specific sector, workforce dynamics, and business history. This ensures continuous, personalised support without clients having to re-explain their situation on every call. The company also operates a 24/7 advice line for urgent matters and provides tribunal indemnity insurance protection.

15 Years of Growth and Future Expansion

From its Manchester beginnings, Avensure has scaled to support more than 7,000 businesses nationwide, more than doubling its reach since 2017/18.

Key milestones include introducing a complimentary employment law advice line in 2013 and launching its proprietary HR management platform, Avensure PeopleCloud, in 2023. In 2025, founder Chris Garner was recognised among the LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders in partnership with The Times. Avensure was also named a finalist for Consultancy of the Year and Technology Partner of the Year at the British HR Awards 2026.

Building on established offices in Manchester and London, Avensure initiated expansion into additional regional UK hubs in June 2026. The firm will continue investing in its PeopleCloud technology and broadening its compliance services as it enters its next decade and a half.