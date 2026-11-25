The Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Mrs Marjorie Neasham Glasgow BEM and the Deputy Lieutenant Mr Martin Fiennes DL visited Airdri Group headquarters to officially confer the King’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III.

Airdri Group, the UK-headquartered, family-owned engineering business won the King’s Award for Vision Plus – a patented all-in-one door safety light curtain system that integrates 2D and 3D detection inside each elevator door.

The Group designs and engineers in Britain, manufactures in China and sells around the world from the USA. All R&D takes place at its Oxfordshire headquarters, which also holds the Group’s intellectual property, product roadmap, and commercial, financial, and quality control. Design, IP, quality assurance, brand, sales, and customer support all stay in the UK.

Bruce Philipps, President & CEO of Airdri Group, said: “The King’s Award is a huge honour for the Airdri Group and recognises our commitment to innovation for our customers. The official citation paid tribute to UK engineering excellence – here in Oxfordshire.

“This very special event comes on the back of the opening of our state-of-the-art Global Manufacturing Centre in Guangzhou China just last week. This world-class facility helps us compete internationally, and every product it makes is designed and engineered in Oxfordshire, so our growth abroad supports skilled jobs, R&D and investment in the UK and delivers excellence for our US customers.”