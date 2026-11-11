Better build, better support: Litejam announces better support and better QC for customers old and new

After shipping 5,000+ guitars, Litejam has changed a lot regarding Quality Control and the manufacturing process around the Litejam Guitar.

Litejam today announced major changes to how it builds the Litejam Guitar and supports early backers, based on lessons from its first 5,000+ shipments. With naked honesty, Litejam is sharing what the company has learned and what it is doing to put things right. The Litejam Guitar is an innovative new way to learn, improve or enhance your live performance. Featuring over 150 flush mounted LED lights in the fretboard, it links to a free app via Bluetooth and enables you to learn scales and chords. In addition, ‘Performance Mode’ allows you to run visual patterns across the guitar neck to add an extra layer of interest to a live performance.

The Litejam Guitar combines a real electric guitar with a fully integrated RGB LED fretboard. When the first 5,000+ reached players around the world, some customers reported issues with setup, manufacturing consistency, and the neck and LED system.

“We were so focused on the user experience that we took our eye off the Quality Control ball,” said Bank Apisak, Founder & CEO of Litejam. “We should have spent more time on the details. It’s hard to admit, but it’s true.”

What Litejam found

An external industrial design team investigated the reported neck and LED failures. It pointed to improvements needed in LED-hole clearance and contamination, glue and debris, alignment and tolerance, and crucially, component-to-wood contact.

The simplest way to explain it is that wood expands and contracts with heat and humidity, but the electronics inside the neck don’t. Litejam has made major changes to PCB development, manufacturing processes and quality control.

Supporting existing owners

Dozens of replacement LED necks have already shipped to Litejam’s earliest customers. The company has learned that sending a part does not solve the problem on its own, so it is replacing its old process, ‘Ticket raised > Part shipped > Case closed’, with a new approach:

Listen > Diagnose > Resolve > Verify > Follow up

Depending on the case, that may mean involving a local technician or replacing the entire guitar said Irene from Litejam Support.

Support closer to players

Litejam is building a regional service network across the USA, Europe, the UK, China and Thailand, bringing troubleshooting, repair, refurbishment and replacement closer to owners. Parts of the network are operating now; others are still in development. More details will be announced soon.

“If something isn’t right, we will listen, understand the problem and find the right solution,” added Apisak. “That’s the brand we want Litejam to be.”

Litejam also thanks its early Kickstarter backers like Andrew of Layered Praise Project, who documented his experience openly and helped the team see the Litejam Guitar through a customer’s eyes.

What’s next?