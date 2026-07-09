Efan Electro Announces New Single “Cofiwch”, Inspired by the Story of Tryweryn

11-year-old Welsh DJ, producer and radio presenter releases his first track with new grassroots record label Mostly Host’s Records



LLANLLECHID, WALES. July 9th, 2026 — 11-year-old Welsh DJ, producer and radio presenter Efan Electro is set to release his new single “ 11-year-old Welsh DJ, producer and radio presenter Efan Electro is set to release his new single “ Cofiwch ” on Friday 10 July 2026 through Mostly Host’s Records. Inspired by the story of Tryweryn and the drowning of Capel Celyn, the track uses electronic music to explore memory, Welsh identity and national pride.

“Cofiwch”, meaning “Remember”, is a dark, atmospheric electronic track with a melody designed to feel emotional, reflective and uplifting. Rather than telling the story through words alone, Efan has shaped the feeling of Tryweryn into a modern dance record, carrying the weight of Welsh history into a sound aimed at today’s listeners.

The story of Tryweryn remains one of the most powerful moments in modern Welsh memory. When the dam was completed in 1965, the valley was flooded and Capel Celyn disappeared beneath Llyn Celyn. For Efan, the story represents more than the past. It is a reminder of language, community, identity and the importance of remembering where you come from.

Efan said: “Tryweryn is something people in Wales should always remember. I wanted the track to feel emotional and powerful, but also proud — like a piece of Welsh history carried into electronic music.”

At just 11 years old, Efan Electro is already building a reputation as one of Wales’ most exciting young electronic artists. From his home in Llanllechid, near Bethesda, he has been developing a sound that brings together house, techno and festival energy with a strong Welsh identity at its heart.

The new release follows a growing period of momentum for Efan, who has performed at events across Wales and beyond, supported established names, appeared on radio, and gained attention for producing Welsh-influenced electronic music at such a young age. He is also the presenter of Efan’s Electric Hour on Wrexham City Radio, broadcast every Friday night at 9pm.

Fans will also be able to see Efan perform live this summer, including an appearance at Lakefest Festival, which takes place from 5–9 August 2026 at Eastnor Castle Deer Park, and features a line-up including Madness, The Charlatans, Example, Bananarama, Tinchy Stryder, Utah Saints, Todd Terry and Judge Jules.

Local fans in North Wales can also catch Efan closer to home at The Oyster Catcher, Rhosneigr, on Saturday 29 August 2026. He will then appear at Party In Y Parc in Holyhead on Monday 31 August 2026, where the 2026 bill features Vengaboys, DJ Sammy, Tinchy Stryder and Liam C, alongside local talent.

With “Cofiwch”, Efan continues his mission to bring Welsh identity into modern dance music, creating tracks that connect with young audiences while still carrying meaning, memory and pride.

“Cofiwch” by Efan Electro is released on Friday 10 July 2026 on Mostly Host’s Records.