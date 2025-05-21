British Firefighters Complete 2,000-Mile Convoy to Deliver Life-Saving Equipment to Ukraine

After months of relentless fundraising across the UK, Japan, the USA, and through vital collaboration from Norway, a group of serving and retired firefighters from Norfolk have successfully transported two decommissioned fire engines to Ukraine. Their journey ended with an emotional water cannon welcome in Odesa.

The 2,000-mile humanitarian drive was organised by the UK-based charity Actions Beyond Words (ABW). Crossing seven countries—including France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland—the convoy entered Ukraine via the Medyka border, with Uzhhorod as their first major stop.

The dedicated team included serving Watch Commander Chris Standley, alongside Neil Day, Jamie Hodkinson, Stephen Bond, and Brian Earley from the Diss & District Rotary Club. They were joined in Poland by ABW founder and project lead Simon Massey, as well as long-time Norwegian ABW volunteer Robin Yssen. Private donor and US humanitarian Jonathan Lubecky also travelled to meet the group.

Thanks to extensive fundraising and support from organisations including Operation Florian, the team delivered two fully equipped fire engines sourced from UK supplier Angloco. These vehicles were purchased with private donations and outfitted with essential emergency tools.

One fire engine was allocated to Pylypets’, a rural Carpathian Mountain area encompassing nine villages. Under martial law, many official fire trucks had been repurposed, leaving communities with little more than outdated or makeshift equipment. The donation, along with hands-on training by the British firefighters, restored vital emergency capability to thousands of residents.

The second leg of the trip brought the convoy to Podilsk, where the team visited a school previously supported by ABW. Hundreds of children—many of whom have grown up amid war—explored the fire engines, tried on helmets and gear, and shared laughter with the team. Teachers Natalka Zaveruya and Inna Yefymova orchestrated the visit. Firefighter Neil Day (retired) reflected: “I’ve done hundreds of school visits across my career but nothing compared to today.”

Odesa marked the final delivery point. The second fire engine was received with a moving water cannon salute by local emergency crews, who expressed deep gratitude. The team also witnessed the missile-struck ruins of the Odesa Command and Control Centre—once a hub of emergency coordination—now reduced to charred debris and twisted metal.

Simon Massey, founder of Actions Beyond Words, stated:

“This was not just a delivery – it was a mission of solidarity. Firefighters in Ukraine are battling impossible odds, often with outdated or damaged equipment as a result of deliberate acts of aggression. These trucks are more than vehicles; they are lifelines. The journey of this convoy reflects the very best of international cooperation.”

This vital mission was made possible by support from The Pomerleau Family Foundation (Burlington), WDRAC (Tokyo), Jonathan Lubecky (Washington DC), the Diss & District Rotary Club, Operation Florian, J W Vass Ltd, SignForce Norwich, West Brothers Thetford, and individual donors worldwide.

With Trucks 1 and 2 now operational, Actions Beyond Words is actively raising funds for Trucks 3 and 4, scheduled for delivery to Kharkiv and other affected areas within six weeks.