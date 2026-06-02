Career-ending injury leads Alison Bell to the work she always dreamed of

WARFIELD, UK. June 2nd, 2026 – A serious neck injury that abruptly ended Alison Bell’s successful career in IT ultimately set her on a path toward a more fulfilling future. What began as a devastating health setback became the catalyst for a complete professional reinvention.

Alison had already been exploring the work of self-help pioneer Louise Hay when her life took an unexpected turn.

“I had been in corporate for the best part of 20 years,” she said. “I was in IT security, IT sales, I had a European role, I was flying all around the world – and then I had to leave that career.

“My son came into our bedroom one morning and I thought he was going to be sick because he had been ill the day before. I sat bolt upright in bed – and that’s when it happened. I had trapped a nerve in my neck.

“That moment changed everything. That was the end of my IT career, basically, because in my last year of work I was a contractor, I wasn’t employed. All of a sudden I couldn’t work and I had to resign so they could recruit somebody to continue my European role.

“My son was four-years-old at the time and that’s when I realised – if you’ve not got your health, you’ve got nothing. That was a real wake-up call.”

Unable to leave home and struggling even to sit comfortably, Alison immersed herself in online events run by Hay House, Louise Hay’s publishing company.

“That was in June 2018. By September, I attended a Hay House ‘I Can Do It’ event featuring a variety of speakers. In the exhibition area I discovered a training provider offering certification as a Heal Your Life workshop leader.

“I signed up for the official two-day programme and found it completely life-changing. We weren’t told in advance what would be covered, but something told me I needed to be there.

“Not only did I gain valuable personal insights, but I knew immediately that this work would become a lifelong calling. I later trained as a Heal Your Life workshop leader so I could facilitate the programme myself.

“I qualified in 2019 and have been delivering workshops, one-to-one coaching and group programmes ever since. It truly is my dream job.”

Today Alison is preparing to reconnect with the corporate sector, but in a role very different from her previous career.

“Leading with Heart and Mind is a programme designed specifically for organisations and brings Louise Hay’s teachings into the workplace,” she said.

“More companies are recognising that employees are individuals with their own experiences, values and strengths, not simply workers.

“This programme helps people identify and overcome limiting beliefs, allowing them to unlock more of their potential.

“When that personal growth is supported by a positive workplace culture, teams become more engaged, motivated and productive because they feel appreciated and valued.

“Louise Hay taught that your thoughts shape your experience of life. If you believe the world is working against you, that is often what you will notice.

“But if you expect support, kindness and opportunity, life has a way of reflecting those beliefs back to you.”

To find out more, visit Alison Bell – Louise Hay ‘Heal Your Life’ Coach | Life coach Marlow, or email [email protected].