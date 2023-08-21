Discovery of Cannabis Cultivation in Senior Citizen’s Greenhouse Draws Police Attention

In a surprising turn of events, law enforcement officials stumbled upon a cultivation of cannabis plants flourishing within the greenhouse of an elderly individual.

A 66-year-old gentleman stands under suspicion for his alleged involvement in the unauthorized cultivation and distribution of controlled substances.

Upon arriving at the residence of the said suspect, law enforcement encountered an assemblage of more than 30 cannabis plants thriving in the verdant environment.

This illicit plantation was unearthed at the domicile situated within the quaint village of Obergruna, positioned to the western expanse of Dresden, Germany.

Consequently, the individual was swiftly placed under arrest, his liberty curtailed.

A spokesperson from the police department issued a statement, relaying, “Our preliminary findings suggest that he may have engaged in the illicit cultivation and commerce of prohibited substances.”

The precise nature of the charges that may be levied against him remains veiled, the investigation continuing its meticulous course.

On the 16th of August, Germany’s governmental cabinet successfully sanctioned a legislation geared towards legalizing the recreational usage and cultivation of cannabis across the nation.

The legislative draft, currently awaiting passage within the parliamentary chambers, carries provisions permitting adults to acquire marijuana through authorized cannabis clubs, enabling them to nurture a limited maximum of three cannabis plants, while also entitling them to possess up to 25 grams of the substance.

If the legislative bill attains the parliamentary seal of approval, Germany will be catapulted into the vanguard, heralding its distinction as the premier major European country to embrace the restricted legality of cannabis utilization.

Interestingly, the precedent was initially set by Malta in the latter part of 2021, marking the first European nation to extend legal sanctity to the restricted possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use.