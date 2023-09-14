Driving with Pride: BMW Takes the Lead in the UK

The UK’s premier touch-up paint retailer conducted extensive research to uncover which drivers take the utmost pride in their cherished vehicles. By exploring the connection between car brands and maintenance routines, this study sheds light on the distinctive pride and care habits of car owners nationwide.

Utilising sales data from Chipex in the UK and vehicle registration data from the DVLA, Chipex developed an index, rating drivers on a scale of 0 to 200 based on their likelihood of purchasing touch-up paint. This index allowed Chipex to gauge the genuine pride exhibited by drivers of each brand.

Key Findings:

Luxury Brands with Meticulous Owners: Drivers of high-end brands like BMW, Tesla, Porsche, Jaguar, and others are at the forefront of paint maintenance, indicating a deeper sense of pride in their vehicle’s appearance and an unwillingness to tolerate imperfections. Among the 77 car manufacturers included in the study, 11 achieved a perfect Chipex Index score of 200, including Porsche, Alfa Romeo, and Aston Martin. BMW Surpasses Mercedes in the Pursuit of Perfection: In the age-old rivalry between BMW and Mercedes-Benz, BMW owners seem to have the upper hand when it comes to taking pride in their vehicle’s appearance. They achieved a perfect paintwork maintenance score of 200, outshining their Mercedes counterparts who scored 130. Electric Cars – Where Style Meets Sustainability: Tesla drivers, with a score of 200, prioritise aesthetics, possibly reflecting their forward-thinking and eco-conscious mindset. Everyday Cars Accept Life’s Imperfections: Brands like Vauxhall (39) and Toyota (51), along with owners of compact cars, tend to adopt a more relaxed approach toward minor blemishes, demonstrating acceptance of life’s minor imperfections. Family Cars Owners Less Likely to Address Blemishes than BMW Drivers: Owners of family-oriented vehicles prioritise life’s journeys over a spotless finish, valuing functionality and memories over aesthetics. Popular family-focused SUVs like the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage scored 38 and 37, respectively.

Johnny Graham, founder of Chipex, commented:

“The study highlights a clear correlation between luxury car ownership and the quest for perfection. We sell touch up paint for all brands, but there is a need to educate drivers of ‘everyday runarounds’ that our product exists, it’s affordable and is easy to use. Not only can a quick touch up job help retain the value of your car, it can help instil a sense of pride for your beloved motor; whether it’s a top-of-the-range Aston Martin or a humble Skoda.”

For more details on the Chipex Index, additional insights from the study, and access to the raw data, visit the Chipex UK website.