Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas Succumbs to Cancer at 26

The world mourns the loss of Sherika De Armas, a former beauty contestant who tragically passed away at age 26 after bravely battling cancer. Sherika represented Uruguay in the Miss World 2015 competition held in Sanya, China, when she was just 18 years old.

It has been reported that Sherika was diagnosed with uterine cancer two years ago and has been undergoing treatment. Regrettably, local media has confirmed that she has lost her valiant battle with the disease.

In a previous interview, Sherika expressed her passion for modelling and fashion, stating that she “always wanted to be a model.” Her participation in Miss World 2015 was a dream come true, and she cherished the experience intensely.

Following her journey in the modelling world, Sherika ventured into the beauty industry by opening her beauty studio. She also gained a substantial following on Instagram, with 44,500 followers at the time of writing.

Throughout her life, Sherika devoted herself to volunteer charity work, including service at a hospital in her hometown of Montevideo.

Her brother, Mayk De Armas, paid a heartfelt tribute to her on social media, saying, “No more pain, bon voyage. I’ll love you forever.”

Sherika De Armas’ untimely passing serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the courage with which she faced her battle against cancer. Her presence will be dearly missed, and her legacy will continue to inspire many.

