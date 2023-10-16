Rare Supercars, Including 17 Ferraris, Up for Auction with £7.1 Million Price Tag

Supercar enthusiasts will have the opportunity to acquire their dream vehicles next month at the Factory Fresh auction, featuring a selection of 20 vehicles, including some scarce models. These cars, supplied by a Singapore-based collector and former official Ferrari importer, are in impeccable condition and have very low mileage, making them “factory fresh.”

The collection boasts an impressive array of 17 Ferraris, two Jaguars, and a Bentley. The standout star of the event is the 1994 512 TR Spider, one of only three produced that year. This open-top sports car finished in the iconic Blu Cobalto colour and the only one to leave the factory in this hue, is expected to fetch between £2.1 million and £2.7 million.

Among the other remarkable Ferraris available is a 1973 Dino 246 GTS with its original engine, with an estimated sale price ranging from £350,000 to £450,000. A 1990 Testarossa with just 100 miles on the odometer is listed for £150,000 to £200,000.

Of the 20 cars in the collection, 17 are Italian-made Ferraris, while the remaining three are from the UK. The British contingent includes a 1991 Bentley Turbo R Drophead Coupe, expected to sell for £375,000 to £475,000, a 1993 Jaguar XJ220 with an estimated price tag of £375,000 to £425,000, and a 1969 E-Type Series 2, expected to fetch between £150,000 and £180,000.

With a total estimated value ranging from £5.56 million to £7.1 million, the auction is scheduled for 4 November in London.

Car enthusiasts and collectors will have a unique opportunity to acquire these rare and pristine supercars at the Factory Fresh auction, with a chance to own a piece of automotive history.

