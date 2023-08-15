Jordanian Forces Intercept Syrian Drone Laden with Crystal Meth

In a recent operation, the Jordanian military successfully intercepted a drone carrying a cargo of crystal meth, believed to have been sent across the border from Syria. This endeavour to smuggle narcotics into Jordan was thwarted on the 13th of August by the Jordanian Armed Forces, often referred to as the Arab Army.

According to official reports, the drone, laden with illicit narcotic substances, was neutralized by the Jordanian Northern Command. The aircraft originated from Syria and was carrying a significant quantity of crystal meth, a potent and highly addictive substance. The intercepted drugs were subsequently seized and handed over to the competent authorities for further investigation and handling.

This isn’t the first time that the Jordanian military has encountered drug-laden drones coming from Syria, although they rarely specify the exact nature of the narcotics involved. Syria has gained notoriety as a hub for the production and distribution of Captagon, a locally manufactured amphetamine containing the stimulant fenethylline. Criminal organizations operating within the war-ravaged nation often exploit Jordan’s strategic location as a key transit route to affluent Gulf states.

Historically, representatives from both Syria and Jordan have engaged in discussions to address the escalating drug trafficking issue. However, Jordanian officials express skepticism regarding the efficacy of their counterparts’ efforts to curb these activities, despite repeated promises from the Syrian government to take action.

As of now, Syrian authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the recent incident involving the drone and the seized crystal meth.

Recently, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad vehemently denied his country’s involvement in the burgeoning drug trade across the region. He also asserted that quelling this trade aligns with the mutual interests of Arab nations.

In May of the current year, Syria was reinstated into the Arab League after a twelve-year hiatus, a move facilitated by al-Assad’s commitment to combat drug trafficking. Just a month later, the Jordanian Armed Forces reported intercepting three drones crossing the border with Syria, one of which was transporting weapons.

This series of events underscores the ongoing struggle against illicit activities in the region and the collaborative efforts of nations to maintain security and stability.