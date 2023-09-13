Massive 14ft 3ins Long Alligator Captured by Hunters

A colossal alligator, measuring a staggering 14ft 3ins in length and weighing a whopping 57.3 stone, has been captured by a group of hunters.

This giant reptile was successfully caught in the Yazoo River in Mississippi State, United States.

The skilled catchers responsible for this remarkable feat have been identified as Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas, and Joey Clark.

Photographs depict the group proudly posing with their massive catch at the Red Antler Processing plant in Yazoo City.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, this alligator is the longest ever captured in the state. They further specified that the reptile boasted a “belly girth of 66 inches and tail girth of 46.5 inches,” with a remarkable weight of “802.5 lbs.”

Locals and onlookers were astounded by the sheer size of this creature:

One local exclaimed, “That’s huge, wow. Way to go, guys.”

Josh offered his congratulations, stating, “Congratulations, that’s a monster.”

Rose was left speechless, simply saying, “Wow! Just Wow!”

Howard humorously remarked, “That’s a lot of lizard.”

Misty expressed amazement, pondering, “How is something like that even killed or brought onto a boat? I’m just blown away at this. Congratulations.”

Cathy playfully quipped, “Godzilla.”

This remarkable capture of a colossal alligator has left the community and observers awestruck, illustrating the awe-inspiring wonders of the natural world.