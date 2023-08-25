Nine-Year-Old Climbs UK’s Three Highest Peaks to Raise Funds for Rescuers

A determined nine-year-old schoolboy, Will Garratt, has taken on the challenge of climbing the UK’s three highest peaks to raise money for the rescuers who aided him after he fell ill during a mountain climbing expedition with his dad. Inspired by adventurers like Bear Grylls and mountaineer Nimsdai Purja, Will embarked on the journey to give back to the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) that came to his rescue.

The incident occurred when Will attempted to climb Scafell Pike, England’s tallest peak, in freezing temperatures during a wild camping trip with his father. They encountered adverse conditions, and Will began vomiting. Quick-thinking and using satellite communications, they called for mountain rescue assistance. Both the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team and the GNAAS promptly responded, providing the necessary care without needing to hospitalize Will.

In gratitude for their help, Will decided to undertake a challenging adventure of his own. He aimed to conquer Snowdon, Scafell Pike, and Ben Nevis, the three highest peaks in the UK, before his tenth birthday. Joined by his older brother on the first peak and later by his dad and brother for the other peaks, Will completed the formidable journey in seven hours. The challenge raised an impressive £1,836.

Will’s determination, along with the support of his family, friends, and school, showcases the spirit of giving back and embracing adventure. His story serves as an inspiration to others and highlights the positive impact that individuals, even at a young age, can make on their communities and causes that matter to them.