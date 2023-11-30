UK Exhibition Showcases Exquisite Nature-Inspired Indian Sculptures

“Cloud Songs on the Horizon,” Ranjani Shettar’s first significant solo exhibition in Europe, enchants audiences at the Barbican Conservatory. This exhibition, crafted in collaboration with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), is a bespoke commission for this unique venue.

Featuring five distinct sculptures, each meticulously handcrafted by Shettar in her studio in Karnataka, India, the installation will gracefully adorn the Conservatory’s expansive 23,000-square-foot area.

Nestled in the heart of London, the Barbican Conservatory offers a lush tropical haven, boasting an eclectic array of over 1,500 plant and tree species from around the globe.

Spanning over two decades, Ranjani Shettar’s artistic journey is deeply rooted in her keen observation and intimate study of nature.

Her creations, abstract in form, reflect her ongoing contemplation of time’s subjective passage within the natural realm. These sculptures represent what Shettar terms’ adaptations’ – the subtle yet constant transformations occurring in the life processes of diverse species within their environments.

As visitors meander through the space, they’ll discover sculptures seamlessly integrated amidst the lush greenery or delicately floating above the serene koi pond.

Crafted from reclaimed teak wood pillars or sculpted atop stainless-steel bases, each piece is meticulously wrapped in handwoven muslin cloth, showcasing Shettar’s dedication to traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Her intuitive, artistic method is profoundly attuned and responsive to the specific context and environment in which it resides.

