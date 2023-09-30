Dubbed ‘Undisputed vs. Undisputed,’ this most-anticipated and blockbuster showdown of the year where the current biggest boxing star, Mexican great Canelo Álvarez, will defend his undisputed super middleweight world titles against Jermell Charlo at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo was initially tipped to fight Charlo’s twin brother Jermall, but the Iron Man is stepping up two weight divisions in his most significant career fight so far.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: What You Need to Know

Venue: T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas

Main Card: 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT / 6:00 pm MT / 5:00 pm PT / 10:00 am AEST

Main Event Ring-Walks (approx): 11:15 pm ET / 10:15 pm CT / 9:15 pm MT / 8:15 pm PT / 1:15 pm AEST

These timings are subject to change depending on the length of under-card fights.

Canelo vs. Charlo: How to Watch from Anywhere

Boxing fans around the globe are curious to know about the streaming service which broadcasts the fight in their location. Below is the list of such streaming services in the following territories:

United States:

PPV bout will be available to stream on FITE TV / Showtime PPV for $84.99, with no subscription required to purchase the fight.

Boxing fans from the United States can stream the action on Discovery Plus UK via TNT Sports (7-day free trial).

Also, the fight will be available to stream on other streaming platforms, such as PPV.com, Sling, DirecTV, Dish, Xfinity, Frontier, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, U-Verse, and Mediacom.

New Zealand:

Boxing fans living in New Zealand can watch the showdown through renowned DAZN and British television network ITV. This service is geo-restricted, and Express VPN (NZ$11.26/month) removes this barrier.

United Kingdom: DAZN | Sky Sports

Ireland: DAZN

Australia: Main Event on Kayo | DAZN

Canada: DAZN | ITV / Paramount+ via Express VPN / TNT Sports through Discovery+ via Express VPN

Latin America: ESPN+

Africa: SuperSport

Middle East / North Africa: beIN Sports

Canelo vs. Charlo PPV price: How much does the fight cost for different platforms & locations?

Showtime PPV: $84.99

PPV.com: $84.99

Fite.TV: $84.99

FitePass: $29.99 Maximum (Depends on your country, no VPN required)

Boxing fans living in Canada, the US, AU, NZ and where are you living. You can stream the bout through any streaming options, with a VPN required due to ego-restrictions but we suggest trying FitePass. There are no ego-restrictions and no VPN required. The best service is, If you face any streaming-related issue with a valid reason, they refund instantly.

Canelo vs. Charlo Preview

This fight marks the first time two undisputed champions of their respective weight class will take on each other inside the boxing ring.

Alvarez returned to action in May this year after hand surgery and defeated John Ryder to retain his undisputed super middleweight title.

He wanted to face Dmitry Bivol to avenge his defeat in May 2022 for the WBA Super Light Heavyweight Championship. However, a deal couldn’t take place with Bivol.

Canelo then called out WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo, and a discussion started for a fight on September 16, 2023. However, Jermall was dealing with injury and wasn’t able to fight.

His brother, undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo, agreed to fight Canelo in this super fight, which moved to September 30 to give Charlo proper time for preparation.

Coming to the fight, Canelo, who made his professional debut in 2005, has 59 wins, with 39 coming as knockout (66%). On the other hand, Jermall Charlo debuted in 2007 and has won 35 fights, 19 of which by knockout (54%).

Alvarez has won four of his previous five fights, two through knockout and two via unanimous decision. He has defeated the likes of Gennady Golovkin and Caleb Plant but lost to Dmitry Bivol in a different weight class. Moreover, he has won four of his past five fights via knockout.

Meanwhile, Canelo was undefeated for eight long years until he faced Dmitry Bivol in May last year. The Mexican fighter is known for his all-around skills, power, speed, and boxing IQ.

Also On the Card

Some other familiar faces will also be in action on the Canelo vs. Charlo card. Some exciting undercard fights include Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin, Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios, and Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Reséndiz.

Canelo vs. Charlo: What has been said?

Charlo believes size won’t be an issue when he takes on Alvarez and will deal with the jump.

“I’m just a naturally big motherf*****.”

“I’m not a little guy. The world of boxing only sees me when I weigh in.

“They don’t know my real size. I’m six feet [tall]. They don’t know I can fill out and beat a naturally bigger guy in that ring.” He told Million Dollaz’ worth of Game podcast.

Alvarez vs. Charlo: The Tale of the Tape

Saul Alvarez:

Nationality: Mexican

Age: 33

Nickname: Canelo

Height: 5′ 8″

Reach: 70″

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 59-2-2 (39 KOs)

Jermell Charlo

Nationality: American

Age: 33

Nickname: Hit Man

Height: 6′ 0″

Reach: 73″

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 35-1-1 (19 KOs)

Canelo vs. Charlo Fight Card

Main Card

* Main Event: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (c) vs. Jermell Charlo – 12 rounds bouts for WBA (Super), IBF, WBO & WBC Super Middleweight Championship

* Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin – 12 rounds Super Welterweight bout

* Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios – 12 rounds bout for Interim WBC Welterweight Championship

* Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz – 10 rounds Middleweight bout

Prelims Card

* Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander – Heavyweight Bout

* Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues – Light Heavyweight Bout

* Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood – Middleweight Bout

Non-Televised Card

* Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Yeis Solano – Super Lightweight Bout

* Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores – Super Featherweight Bout

* Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera – Super Featherweight Bout

* Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo – Super Middleweight Bout

* Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James – Middleweight Bout