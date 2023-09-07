Cow Gives Birth to Rare Two-Headed Calf in Brazil

A cow in Cotegipe, northeast of the capital Brasília, Brazil, has given birth to a rare two-headed calf named Bezerra. The birth of this extraordinary creature surprised and amazed locals who gathered to witness the unusual event.

The calf was born with two fully formed heads, both of which move and make sounds. A video captured the newborn calf lying on the ground, with both heads facing the camera. Despite its unique condition, Bezerra was unable to stand and had to be fed milk from a bottle.

Farmer Osvaldo Nascimento, who owns the farm where the cow gave birth, expressed his astonishment, saying, “When we arrived at the farm, the cow had calved—with this two-headed calf.”

The birth of a two-headed calf is an exceptionally rare occurrence in the animal kingdom and has generated significant interest and curiosity among the local community.