£1.45 Million Castle for Sale Features Unique Room Access via Plank Walkway

A 16th-century castle with six bedrooms and four bathrooms is on the market for £1.45 million, and it comes with a unique feature: access to one of the rooms involves walking across a wooden plank.

Blairlogie Castle, built in 1543 and located in the village of Blairlogie near Stirling, Scotland, is being listed by Savills. The property boasts original period features that are 480 years old, including panelled walls and ceilings and an original oak door. It also includes a library with swords on the walls, a wine cellar, and a butler’s pantry.

However, the room that can only be accessed via a wooden plank has piqued the curiosity of potential buyers. No stairs lead to this blue-painted room currently used as a study.

One home hunter joked, “I wouldn’t like to try that after a few whiskeys.”

The Category A Listed property, set on 2.6 acres of land, offers a vaulted hallway, a wine cellar, a sitting room with a 16th-century stone fireplace, a kitchen with a four-oven gas AGA, wooden cupboards, a Belfast sink, a utility room, back door, and WC on the ground floor.

The principal floor includes:

A panelled central hall.

A drawing room with a decorative panelled ceiling.

A dining room with brightly painted ceiling panels.

A pantry with fitted linen and glass cupboards.

The wooden carved staircase leads to the second floor, where the library is at the top of the house, featuring a ceiling made of ship’s timbers. The property also includes three more bedrooms and a bathroom.

The grounds feature a cottage, old stables converted into storage, two garages, and a summer house. The 2.6-acre garden includes terraces, mature trees, lawns, a vegetable garden, an orchard, a woodland area with a burn and waterfalls, a garden store, a large greenhouse, a barbecue area, and more.

Blairlogie Castle is renowned for its historical charm and unique room access, making it an attractive property for those seeking a slice of history.

Disclaimers:

This content and images have been licensed to use by Jam Press, edited and syndicated by https://www.znewsservice.com/.

Should you have any questions relating to this content please get in touch with Jam Press via https://www.jampress.co.uk/contact-us/