Tenants Required to Tend to Landlady’s 24 Pot Plants in £1,600-a-Month Tiny Studio Flat

A minuscule studio flat is hitting the rental market at a staggering £1,600 per month, and in addition to the high rent, tenants are obliged to take care of the landlady’s TWENTY-FOUR potted plants.

This one-bedroom space is so compact that the bed is perched on a custom shelf with no headroom. Access to the bed is via a steep ladder, and beneath it, there’s a desk for remote work, as well as a wardrobe and drawers. The living area includes a two-seater sofa and a dining table with four chairs, situated close to the cramped kitchenette.

The separate bathroom boasts a shower cubicle, toilet, and basin. While most bills are covered in the rent, electricity is not included. Unfortunately, there is no parking or garden space, and pets are not permitted, but tenants are expected to tend to the plants, which are described in the listing as “only a few.”

The listing specifies: “Taking care of the owner’s plants would be greatly appreciated, but not burdensome. As there are only a few as shown in the pictures.”

However, a total of twenty-two plants can be spotted, primarily in the living room area on shelves and tables, with one even situated in the toilet.

This bedsit, located in Schwartz Wharf, Hackney Wick, East London, is being listed by OpenRent. In addition to the steep monthly rent, tenants are required to provide a deposit of £1,846.15.

The full listing reads: “Be the first to call this fully furnished studio flat your own. This tastefully decorated and fully equipped apartment offers all the comforts of modern living. Featuring a fully stocked kitchen with all necessary appliances and kitchenware, you’ll have everything you need to whip up delicious meals from the comfort of your own home. And with all bills included, including a fast fibre Internet connection, you’ll have one less thing to worry about each month. The only excluded utility is electricity, which you’ll be responsible for.

You’ll find a cosy living space that’s perfect for one person. The flat faces the serene bike parking area, ensuring a quiet and peaceful atmosphere for you to unwind after a long day. Located in the heart of vibrant Hackney Wick, you’re just moments away from the bustling energy and excitement that this area has to offer. With the Hackney Wick overground station just a two-minute walk away, commuting and exploring the city couldn’t be easier. And for nature lovers, Victoria Park is just a stone’s throw away, providing a tranquil retreat amidst the urban landscape.

This sublet opportunity is available for a minimum of six months, starting from November 1. Taking care of the owner’s plants would be greatly appreciated but not burdensome, as there are only a few as shown in the pictures. When it’s time to rest, you’ll be pleased to find a memory foam super king-size mattress for ultimate comfort.”

