Almost One in Four Property Sales Collapsing Before Completion as UK Housing Market Faces Ongoing Pressure in 2026

Research carried out by Quick Move Now has gone further than the headline figures to pinpoint the precise factors that are causing these sales to collapse. Whilst TwentyCi’s most recent Property and Homemover Report shows that the total number of fall-throughs across the country fell by 12.1% compared with the same period last year, the root causes driving transactions to fail continue to represent a formidable obstacle for a substantial number of people attempting to move home in the UK.

Survey issues (37.5%): The leading cause of collapse, with physical issues found during property inspections leading to a breakdown in negotiations.

The leading cause of collapse, with physical issues found during property inspections leading to a breakdown in negotiations. Change of heart (31.25%): Nearly a third of failed sales were attributed to buyers simply changing their minds, often linked to market jitters and future uncertainties.

Nearly a third of failed sales were attributed to buyers simply changing their minds, often linked to market jitters and future uncertainties. Lending and chains (25% combined): Chain breaks and lending issues each accounted for 12.5% of failures. Despite lenders stretching criteria to support the market, mortgage volatility remains a factor in 1 in 8 failed deals.

Chain breaks and lending issues each accounted for 12.5% of failures. Despite lenders stretching criteria to support the market, mortgage volatility remains a factor in 1 in 8 failed deals. Legal red tape (6.25%): Complexities during the conveyancing process accounted for the remainder of the losses.

The companies research into failed transactions in the first quarter of 2026 reveals five primary reasons why house sales fail to complete:

The data shows that timing is critical. According to the TwentyCi report, 38% of fall-throughs occur within the first four weeks of a sale being agreed.

“While it is encouraging to see the national fall through rate drop slightly from 24.0% to 23.7%, the human cost of these failed sales is immense,” says Danny Luke, Chief Executive Officer at Quick Move Now. “In particular, the spike in Inner London, where fall-through rates surged by nearly 10% this quarter, suggests that high-value transactions are under increased pressure from policy changes such as the mansion tax.”

“To mitigate the 37.5% risk associated with surveys, we recommend that sellers address known maintenance issues before listing. Furthermore, with 1 in 3 buyers changing their minds, securing a committed buyer is more vital than ever in a market where the average time to exchange has now risen to 134 days.”