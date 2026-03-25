Energy Costs And Rising Prices Prompt UK Homeowners To Rethink Renovation Strategies

Across the UK, homeowners are shifting focus towards energy-saving upgrades and more efficient layouts rather than extending homes on a larger scale

Architects highlight a growing preference for smaller extensions combined with retrofit measures such as insulation upgrades and improved glazing

Increasing construction and energy costs are influencing renovation decisions, encouraging homeowners to maximise existing space instead of expanding it

Homeowners throughout the UK are reconsidering how they approach home improvements, as mounting construction costs and energy bills encourage a move away from large extensions towards smarter use of existing space.

According to new research from Resi, a leading name in home extension design, renovation projects are becoming more strategic. Rather than focusing purely on adding space, homeowners are prioritising enhancements that improve energy performance, comfort and the functionality of their current layouts.

This shift comes as households weigh the financial implications of building work alongside ongoing concerns about energy efficiency and future running costs. Although extensions remain in demand, architects report that many clients now favour smaller-scale additions combined with internal redesign and retrofit improvements.

These upgrades often include better insulation, high-performance glazing, improved airflow and reconfigured layouts that optimise natural light while making more effective use of available space.

Architects say their conversations with homeowners are increasingly centred on how homes perform, rather than how large they are.

Mark Hood, Director of Architecture at Resi, notes renovation briefs are becoming less focused on size and more focused on performance.

“Five or six years ago the brief we heard most often was simply about creating more space,” he said.

“Now homeowners are thinking much more holistically about how their homes actually work. People are asking how they can make their homes warmer, brighter and more efficient, rather than just bigger.”

This evolving mindset is also shaping design trends. Instead of expansive open-plan spaces, homeowners are leaning towards layouts that combine flexibility with improved energy efficiency.

Popular approaches include modest rear extensions with large glazed openings to increase daylight, alongside upgraded insulation and glazing to maintain warmth. ‘Broken-plan’ interiors are also on the rise, allowing for defined areas without sacrificing openness. Features such as built-in storage, dedicated desk spaces and multi-use rooms are increasingly common.

The steady increase in construction and labour costs has reinforced the importance of achieving long-term value from renovation projects.

“When people are investing a significant amount in their homes, they want to know that the changes they’re making will genuinely improve day-to-day living” Mark says.

“That might mean adding a modest extension while also upgrading insulation, improving glazing or redesigning the layout so the space works better for modern life.”

Experts suggest this trend mirrors broader challenges faced by UK homeowners, including higher energy prices, mortgage pressures and limited housing availability in many urban locations.

In areas with older properties, upgrading existing homes to improve efficiency and usability can often provide significant advantages without the need for extensive building work.

Consequently, many renovation projects are now focused on improving how homes function rather than simply increasing their size—a shift that industry professionals expect to continue as homeowners prioritise sustainability, affordability and quality of life.

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